One more step towards eco-responsibility

MONTREAL, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Courant Plus, Montreal's leading green transportation company, and Decathlon Canada are once again joining forces to take another step towards eco-responsible delivery.

At the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, Decathlon and Courant Plus entered into a partnership so that part of the deliveries between the Eaton Centre store and Decathlon's distribution centre, located in the east end of the city, would be made by electric trucks.

A few months later, they want to go even further.

In the age of e-commerce, Decathlon now offers this environmentally friendly delivery service for all online orders delivered in downtown Montreal. The service was launched right on time for Black Friday deliveries and holiday shopping.

A small green step that allows Decathlon to take a stand on environmental issues.

In fact, at the beginning of the pandemic when stores had to close their doors, the Centre Eaton store favoured bicycle delivery for non-bulky items.

«Decathlon's mission is to make the pleasure and benefits of sport sustainably accessible to the many in Canada. As a company, we are conscious of our actions towards our environment and we feel very responsible for it.» say Sukhbarinder Singh Gill, Ecommerce product leader.

«We also believe in partnering with local Canadian start-ups who share the same mindset as Decathlon. As a first step of the many to sustainably deliver our products to our customers, we are partnering with Courant plus, a Montreal based delivery company to offer greener and cleaner delivery across Montreal. We look forward to opening more zones in the near future with Courant Plus.»

Décathlon is also proud to be able to partner with companies that are 100% Quebec-based and to promote local stakeholders.

"Thanks to this unique partnership in North America, Decathlon and Courant Plus are accelerating the decarbonisation of the retail sector and showing that it is possible to reconcile environmental responsibility, innovation and competitiveness", declared Clément Sabourin, Co-founder of Courant Plus . "We are very proud that our fleet of electric cargo bikes, electric cars and electric trucks deliver their Decathlon packages to Montrealers without polluting! This will make it possible to pass a greener, more sustainable Christmas. "

About Courant Plus

Courant Plus aims to make the transportation of goods in Montreal more agile, greener and smarter. The company was created in Montreal in 2019 by recognized professionals in the transportation industry and young entrepreneurs who wanted to accelerate the green transition by providing companies with green, competitive and agile delivery services. Our promise: to deliver as close as possible to your needs, while allowing you to make your business more sustainable!

About Decathlon Canada

Decathlon Canada is part of the Decathlon group, a world famous brand that designs, manufactures, tests and sells its own products for 65 sports. Its mission: to make the pleasure and benefits of sport available to as many people as possible in the long term. By offering innovative and quality products at fair prices. Decathlon Canada allows people to have a complete sporting experience: experience stores, sports activities and training applications.

For further information: Media Relations (Courant Plus): Clément Sabourin, Co-Founder Courant Plus, 514.238.3628, [email protected]; Media Relations (Decathlon Canada): Jaylone lee, Chief marketing and communications officer, Decathlon Canada, 514.993.8953, [email protected]

