One Million Masks Donated in the GTA. Millions of People Protected: DYMON Self Storage Announces Face Mask Donation Initiative

"Like everyone, we are very concerned with the rise in COVID-19 cases across the GTA and want to ensure the health and safety of vulnerable people within our community by providing commercial grade face masks," said Glen Luckman, CEO of DYMON. "DYMON Self Storage's donation of certified face masks to the GTA is a reflection of our corporate commitment to philanthropy and our pledge to donate 50% of profits and 50% of our value creation to charity over time."

"As a community partner, it is essential that we take collective and decisive action to fight the pandemic," added Brent Wilson, President of DYMON. "Wearing a certified DYMON face mask is a critical preventative measure that we can all undertake to slow and stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly when used universally throughout our community."

DYMON's commercial grade face masks are in the GTA today, and are ready to be delivered immediately to organizations and communities across the region directly from the company's state-of-the-art climate-controlled self storage facility in Etobicoke.

Over the past three weeks DYMON Self Storage has donated over 100,000 face masks to more than 40 charitable and community organizations in the City of Ottawa, including The Ottawa Mission, The Ottawa Housing Corporation, and the Ottawa Community Immigrant Services Organization. DYMON's donation of one million face masks to the GTA is an expansion of this initiative, and the company believes it is the largest single private corporate donation of PPE in the GTA. Through its donation, DYMON Self Storage will be providing the equivalent of one certified face mask for every six GTA residents.

Made to exacting standards, DYMON's commercial grade face masks are individually packaged and have a five-layer construction designed to filter at least 95% of particles to help reduce the exposure to airborne contaminants, including the coronavirus. Featuring a better seal against the wearer's face than surgical or cotton face masks, the DYMON face mask design ensures that individuals are "protected from others" and "others are protected from them".

Through its donation, DYMON Self Storage aims to help as many vulnerable people served by GTA charities and community organizations as possible. If you are a charity or community group that needs protective face masks to safeguard your employees and clients, please visit DYMON Self Storage online at dymon.ca or contact the DYMON Self Storage team at 416.844.3874.

ABOUT DYMON Self Storage

A proudly Canadian-owned and operated company, DYMON Self Storage is rapidly expanding its footprint in the GTA with plans to build more than eighty (80) facilities comprising in excess of 10 million sq. ft. DYMON's current portfolio consists of the world's largest storage facility in Etobicoke (across from IKEA), as well as a facility in Brampton. DYMON Self Storage will also be opening another of its state-of-the-art facilities in Oshawa before the end of the year. Through its Guest-focused approach, DYMON is changing the entire storage industry.

DYMON Self Storage has become Canada's most innovative storage operator by offering residential and business Guests unparalleled service and innovative storage solutions. DYMON is changing the way people think about storage by offering a variety of sophisticated, mixed-use projects in combination with its state-of-the-art storage facilities. All of DYMON's facilities offer full climate and humidity control, 24/7 access with extended retail hours and overnight surveillance, boardroom rentals, drive through bays where Guests can be protected from weather conditions, and FREE movers, truck and driver at move-in. DYMON has managed to create a strong and differentiated presence by offering other value-added services, including moving and packing supplies, shredding services, safe deposit vaults and the unique DYMON retail store, which is now available to shop online and features over 2,500 home décor and organizational products along with custom closet solutions. In addition, DYMON recently launched DYMON Work Refined, its new collaborative workspace business, and DYMON Wine Cellar, its unique wine club and storage experience, at its flagship facility in Etobicoke, ON.

