One Million Canadians Struggle With Eating Disorders

Eating Disorder Awareness Week (Feb 1-7) aims to encourage those needing help to come forward

TORONTO, Feb. 3, 2020 /CNW/ - One million Canadians. That's almost the entire population of Saskatchewan. And that's how many of us are struggling with eating disorders. And those are just the ones we know about – many keep their condition a secret, for fear of shame and stigma.

That shocking number is being used to highlight Eating Disorders Awareness Week in Canada, February 1st through 7th. This year's tag-line is "Eating disorders can't afford to wait."

"Eating disorders are serious and common mental illnesses, and they take more lives than any other form of mental distress except for opioid addiction," said Deborah Berlin, Executive Director of Sheena's Place, which offers help and support for those dealing with eating disorders.

"The idea that 'eating disorders can't afford to wait' means people who are struggling can't afford to wait to get help – because research shows that those not treated within the first three years can battle the illness for decades. It can mean the difference between life and death if we can encourage those who need help to come forward, knowing that there are open arms and open minds at the ready."

Berlin says beyond the stigma that surrounds eating disorders, many struggling with them don't realize that there are accessible, effective programs available that can provide help right away, at no cost.

"Sheena's Place offers professional group therapy programs free of charge, in a warm, home-like non-institutional setting. We can begin providing support almost immediately, with no diagnosis or referral required," she said.

Sheena's Place has recently introduced two new, 10 week programs run by registered dietitians trained in eating disorders:

Nutritional Education Group: learning about nutrition in the context of eating disorder recovery, navigating nutrition labels, exposure to kitchen environments to help build knowledge and comfort levels among participants;

Meal Preparation & Support Group: hands-on activities including grocery shopping outings and cooking. Participants experiment, plan and prepare food in a casual setting aimed at diminishing the fear and negative emotions associated with food or certain types of food.

"A number of things can stop people from seeking help, whether its fear, concerns about cost, or simply not knowing where to turn. Our message is that help is readily available, and you can't afford to wait. Reach out and you will be welcomed in," Berlin says.

ABOUT SHEENA'S PLACE

Sheena's Place offers hope and support to anyone 17+ affected by an eating disorder, as well as their families and friends, by providing a wide range of professionally facilitated support groups and services, completely free of charge. Located in downtown Toronto, Sheena's Place is a non-institutional, non-residential centre where people with similar issues and concerns come together in groups to share experiences, thoughts and feelings and to learn coping strategies. Although we are a registered charity, we do not receive funding from the government and we are not a United Way member agency. We rely solely on the generosity of individuals, foundations and corporations to keep our doors open and our programs free to our members.

www.sheenasplace.org

Deborah Berlin is available for interviews to speak about eating disorders, treatment options and the importance of those struggling with eating disorders to seek help without delay.