One King to Rule the Mall!

WORLD-RENOWNED 3D ARTIST CREATES HIS FIRST-EVER TORONTO MASTERPIECE CELEBRATING

GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS

MAY 31-JUNE 2, 2019

TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ -

WHAT: To celebrate Godzilla roaring back into theatres this weekend, Warner Bros. Pictures Canada has partnered with

Kurt Wenner – the inventor of 3D pavement art – to create his first-ever piece to be showcased in Toronto. Considered

to be the foremost 3D artist in the world, Wenner's world exclusive art installation will give the public an opportunity to

interact with the 3D painting, enabling them to be part of a dramatic scene with Godzilla.

Visitors are invited to pose within the giant 15x15 foot 3D art installation for an incredible, eye-popping photo op! This

activation is free and runs all weekend.

WHEN: Friday May 31st - Sunday June 2nd WHERE: Toronto Eaton Centre — Level 2 (centre of the mall)

220 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, M5B 2H1



TIMES:

Media preview is Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:00AM – 10:30AM

Public is welcome Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:30AM – 9:30PM;

Saturday, June 1 from 9:30AM - 9:30PM; and

Sunday, June 2, from 10:00AM – 7:00PM

THE FILM:



Following the global success of "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" comes the next chapter in

Warner Bros. Pictures' and Legendary Pictures' cinematic MonsterVerse: "Godzilla: King of the

Monsters," an epic action adventure that pits Godzilla against some of the most popular

monsters in pop culture history.

www.GodzillaMovie.com

For additional information on Kurt Wenner and to view his art, please visit his website at: www.kurtwenner.com

Press Kit Materials from GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS are available at: www.MediaPass.warnerbros.com

#GodzillaMovie

Official Site: http://www.godzillamovie.com/

Facebook: GodzillaMovie

Twitter: @GodzillaMovie

Instagram: @godzillaMovie

Follow Warner Bros. Canada on social

Facebook: WarnerbrosCA

Twitter: @WarnerBrosCA

Instagram: @WarnerBrosCA



GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS is now playing in theatres!

SOURCE Warner Bros. Pictures Canada

For further information: For further information or to cover the installation on-site, please contact: Christopher Lewchuk (416) 730-6201 | christopher.lewchuk@warnerbros.com