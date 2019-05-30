One King to Rule the Mall!
May 30, 2019, 14:51 ET
WORLD-RENOWNED 3D ARTIST CREATES HIS FIRST-EVER TORONTO MASTERPIECE CELEBRATING
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS
MAY 31-JUNE 2, 2019
TORONTO, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ -
|
WHAT: To celebrate Godzilla roaring back into theatres this weekend, Warner Bros. Pictures Canada has partnered with
|
Visitors are invited to pose within the giant 15x15 foot 3D art installation for an incredible, eye-popping photo op! This
|
WHEN: Friday May 31st - Sunday June 2nd
|
WHERE: Toronto Eaton Centre — Level 2 (centre of the mall)
|
TIMES:
|
THE FILM:
|
Following the global success of "Godzilla" and "Kong: Skull Island" comes the next chapter in
For additional information on Kurt Wenner and to view his art, please visit his website at: www.kurtwenner.com
Press Kit Materials from GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS are available at: www.MediaPass.warnerbros.com
#GodzillaMovie
Official Site: http://www.godzillamovie.com/
Facebook: GodzillaMovie
Twitter: @GodzillaMovie
Instagram: @godzillaMovie
Follow Warner Bros. Canada on social
Facebook: WarnerbrosCA
Twitter: @WarnerBrosCA
Instagram: @WarnerBrosCA
GODZILLA: KING OF THE MONSTERS is now playing in theatres!
SOURCE Warner Bros. Pictures Canada
For further information: For further information or to cover the installation on-site, please contact: Christopher Lewchuk (416) 730-6201 | christopher.lewchuk@warnerbros.com
Share this article