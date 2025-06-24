ONE HEMP Commends Governor Abbott's Veto of SB 3

Urges Lawmakers to Protect Access to Hemp Health Products in Upcoming Special Session

WASHINGTON, DC, June 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Today ONE HEMP – a coalition of industry leaders committed to advancing regulatory standards for hemp-derived cannabinoid (CBD) products – issued a statement of strong support for Governor Greg Abbott's veto of Senate Bill 3 (SB 3), which would have banned federally legal, non-intoxicating hemp wellness products relied on by millions of Texans.

The industry group commends the Governor for recognizing the bill's flaws and the harm it could have caused to individuals with disabilities, chronic pain, veterans, seniors, and others who depend on safe, science-backed hemp products.

In his veto message, Governor Abbott emphasized the importance of regulating hemp in a way that protects public safety, aligns with federal law, and is enforceable without delay. ONE HEMP agrees. As the Texas Legislature prepares for the July 22nd special session, ONE HEMP urges lawmakers to adopt a science-based regulatory framework that protects access to safe, non-intoxicating hemp-derived CBD products.

"Governor Abbott's veto was a critical first step in protecting access to safe hemp products," shares ONE HEMP member John Harloe, J.D., Ph.D, General Counsel at Village Farms Global Cannabis. "One Hemp supports removing harmful products, like Delta 8, but treating all hemp as dangerous or marijuana is extreme. Lawmakers must now distinguish between intoxicating, unsafe products and those that are non-intoxicating, rigorously tested, and label compliant. Texans deserve smart, science-based policies that protect public safety without punishing those who rely on hemp for their health."

ONE HEMP maintains that proposals to move hemp products into the state's medical cannabis dispensary system isn't a substitute for a well-regulated industry. Non-intoxicating hemp does not fit within a regulatory framework designed for medical marijuana. Treating these products as interchangeable could disrupt access and impact the health of Texans who depend on them.

ONE HEMP calls on lawmakers to work with advocates and experts to build a regulatory model that:

Protects minors from intoxicating products

Enforces strict testing and labeling standards

Supports law enforcement with clear rules

Preserves access to safe, non-intoxicating hemp products

"This is Texas's opportunity to lead with science, compassion, and common sense. Let's get this right — for public health and the rights of all Texans," added Mr. Harloe.

About ONE HEMP

ONE HEMP is an industry working group dedicated to advancing regulatory standards for hemp-derived cannabinoid products. Comprising leading voices in the CBD sector, the group serves as a scientific resource for policymakers and seeks to promote consumer safety and industry innovation. The group has enlisted some of the world's foremost cannabinoid researchers and toxicologists, ensuring that their approach is firmly rooted in robust scientific research and a deep understanding of CBD's safety profile. ONE HEMP's founding mission is to demand regulatory standards by Congress and the FDA that treat CBD products as dietary supplements and serve as a leading scientific resource to policymakers to ensure consumer safety and consistency. ONE HEMP aims to set industry benchmarks, nurturing trust and innovation in the CBD sector. Industry leaders that have joined ONE HEMP include – among others – Charlotte's Web (TSX: CWEB, OTCQX: CWBHF) and CBDistillery. Taken together these leaders represent some of the largest providers of CBD products.

SOURCE ONE HEMP

