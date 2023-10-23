One-half of Canadians could be fooled by AI

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - One-half of Canadians admit they are not confident in their ability to distinguish between fake news generated by AI and human-produced content, according to a recent survey released by The Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF). Conducted by Maru Public Opinion , the survey also highlights significant intergenerational differences and explores Canadians' views on the regulation of companies utilizing AI technology.

Other key highlights from the study include:

"These findings emphasize the crucial need for promoting news literacy across all segments of Canadian society," Post this

A majority (58 per cent) of Canadians believe they have personally encountered misleading or false online/social media information in the past six months that was generated by AI; and

A majority (71 per cent) say governments will not be able to regulate companies that generate AI content for online/social media use.

"When half the Canadian public is challenged on deciding what's real and not, the credibility of both journalism and media outlets has never mattered more," says John Wright, Executive Vice President of Maru Public Opinion. "Without a reliable anchor for truth in this incredible sea change, online deception will easily distort reality, wreaking confusion and skepticism everywhere."

Adds CJF board Kathy English: "Canadians are beginning to identify and understand the risks of AI-generated misinformation. With these perilous new threats to the integrity of information, it is imperative that Canadians of all ages comprehend the importance of news and information from credible sources."

(English represents the CJF on an international committee chaired by Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa to develop a global charter aimed at regulating the use of AI in media.)

"These findings emphasize the crucial need for promoting news literacy across all segments of Canadian society," says Natalie Turvey, CJF president and executive director. "The CJF is committed to serving as a driving force for advancing news literacy skills and critical thinking to enhance public understanding of the media and also to nurture trust between Canadians and their news sources."

For this study, Maru Public Opinion contacted a random selection of 1,525 Canadian adults who are Maru Voice Canada panelists. The estimated margin of error on a sample this size is +/- 2.5% 19 times out of 20.

About the Canadian Journalism Foundation

Established in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious annual awards and fellowship program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks, a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education, training and research.

Related Links

Media Literacy in the Age of AI

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Foundation

For further information: Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director, The Canadian Journalism Foundation, E-mail: [email protected].