One Day to Change Lives: Springboard Clinic's Comprehensive ADHD Assessment Revolution

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - This Mental Health Awareness Month, Springboard Clinic is rewriting the narrative on ADHD care with an extraordinary offering: Ontario's first One Day ADHD Assessment. Picture a day when uncertainty transforms into a comprehensive understanding and a tailored strategy for moving forward, setting families on a course toward empowerment and support in as little as one day.

"At Springboard Clinic, we recognize that ADHD exists within a diverse spectrum of experiences. Our One Day ADHD Assessment is a transformative step toward personalized care, empowering individuals and families to understand and embrace their diversity, fostering a fulfilling life," shares Dr. Anne Bailey, Clinical Psychologist and Executive Director of Clinical Services.

This innovative assessment process stands out by also screening for mental health comorbidities, offering a broader view of each individual's mental health. "We delve into not just ADHD but also other possible conditions such as Autism Spectrum Disorder, learning disorders, anxiety, depression, and OCD, among others," Dr. Bailey explains. "Our interdisciplinary team collaborates to consider all aspects of your life, ensuring a consensus diagnosis that captures your complete mental health landscape."

Springboard Clinic's one-day model streamlines the path to diagnosis and treatment, promoting a new standard of care centred around efficiency, empathy, and comprehensive understanding. "We're moving beyond conventional care boundaries, fostering a collaborative healthcare and education approach to ADHD management," says Dr. Bailey.

With a history of aiding over 10,000 families since 2009, Springboard Clinic is at the forefront of advocating for early diagnosis and accessible treatment. The clinic's approach emphasizes the significance of embracing ADHD as part of one's diverse identity, advocating for a future where everyone's potential is recognized and nurtured.

In light of Mental Health Awareness Month, Springboard Clinic seeks to collaborate with media, bloggers and influencers to share helpful advice for adults and families navigating ADHD diagnosis, management and support. "We're transforming the ADHD diagnosis journey into a positive, empowering experience," urges Dr. Bailey. "Together, we can celebrate diversity and make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

About Springboard Clinic:

Dedicated to revolutionizing ADHD care, Springboard Clinic offers innovative, collaborative solutions that empower individuals and families to understand and embrace ADHD, creating paths to success and fulfillment for all.

For further information: To explore collaboration opportunities, please contact: Julia Nanfara, BHS, MPA, Manager of Community Relations, Springboard Clinic, 306-1055 Yonge St., Toronto, 416.901.3077