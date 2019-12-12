One&Only Mandarina to Introduce Elevated, Ultra-Luxury to the Riviera Nayarit in Mexico

Blending chic interiors amid the verdant jungle wilderness, the resort offers a combination of 104 free-standing villas that float above the treetops or perch against the cliffs – each with their own private plunge pool. Allowing nature to take centre stage, One&Only Mandarina has been designed and built to respect and blend with the environment. Botany experts were consulted on the development of the resort to minimise the effect on the existing natural landscape, and careful low-density planning has preserved the land and the historic and ecological importance of the destination. In addition, the resort will feature 54 Private Homes , among the first One&Only residences in the world. Available to own, One&Only Mandarina Private Homes offer privacy, seclusion and comfort with unparalleled service – offering luxury resort living for a privileged few.

One&Only Mandarina will showcase a variety of dining and entertainment concepts that will celebrate the best of regional flavours, culture and locally sourced ingredients. The vibrant Jetty Beach Club, located on the resort's private beach, will serve the freshest catch of the day, while an oceanfront, adult-only destination, elevated above the cliffs, will be helmed by a lauded celebrity chef, serving his signature take on Mexican cuisine.

The One&Only Spa will feature a collection of six isolated, enclosed treatment rooms, offering experiences cocooned beneath the jungle canopy where guests will find privacy and serenity amidst centuries-old trees. In addition, the resort will have a fully equipped, state-of-the-art fitness studio and outdoor yoga palapa, as well as a specialised outdoor gym carved from the surrounding landscape.

Ocean adventures and water activities begin at The Jetty, where guests can moor their private yachts and set off directly for sailing, fishing and whale watching excursions along the coast. Younger guests will love their dedicated KidsOnly, where the wonders of Mandarina are brought to life and children will be immersed in nature and have a world of their own. Adjacent to the resort, The Flatlands will provide the ultimate playground destination with miles of nature trails and the Mandarina Polo & Equestrian Club (scheduled to open in late 2020) which is set to host a number of international events throughout the year, horseback riding tours and lessons, and children's activities.

"Mandarina allows us to bring One&Only's signature experiences to this unrivaled destination in Mexico," says Philippe Zuber, Chief Operating Officer, Kerzner International. "This brand-defining resort will be the latest addition to One&Only's global portfolio and will showcase our commitment to the destination and creating truly memorable moments."

To lead the opening of the ultra-luxury resort, One&Only has appointed Serge Ditesheim as General Manager. With more than 15 years of international hospitality experience, Serge has worked with leading luxury resort brands across the globe, including Banyan Tree Hotels in the Maldives, Morocco, Indonesia, Seychelles and Laos, as well as Amanyara in Turks and Caicos Islands. Most recently, he served as the General Manager of Azerai Resort Chan Tho in Vietnam prior to joining One&Only. Fluent in German, French, English and Spanish, Serge's prowess in the luxury hospitality market, combined with extensive language skills, will serve as an integral asset to the successful opening of the resort, development of the team, and ongoing delivery of unforgettable experiences for guests.

"I am thrilled to be leading the One&Only Mandarina team, One&Only's second resort in Mexico," commented Serge Ditesheim, General Manager. "The resort will offer our guests the perfect combination of tropical beach living amongst a beautiful lush wilderness. The location is truly exceptional and our guests will experience the ultimate in culinary, adventure and nature."

One&Only Mandarina will be the newest addition to the collection of One&Only Resorts located in some of the world's most iconic locales including Los Cabos, Maldives, Cape Town, Dubai, Australia, Rwanda and Mauritius. With breathtaking tropical beauty and an authentic oceanfront atmosphere, One&Only Resorts are destinations ideal for reconnecting, and where guests can really unwind.

For guests looking to live the One&Only lifestyle, 54 Private Homes are available for purchase. Each home is designed specifically for its location, with rich and varied view lines enhancing the living experience, whether capturing the hillsides fading into jungle canopies or the sun slipping beneath the ocean. Featuring two distinct residence styles to choose from, the designs include infinity-edged pools and gracious outdoor spaces for gathering and entertaining. Residents will enjoy the exceptional amenities of One&Only Mandarina, as well as those of the Mandarina community, including the magnificent Flatlands. A host of residential services is designed for turnkey, effortless ownership, as well as to provide unforgettable experiences, from private chef dinners to nature-driven adventures. Owners can choose to take advantage of the Private Homes Rental Programme.

One&Only Mandarina will begin welcoming guests from June 1, 2020. For more information or reservations, please visit: oneandonlyresorts.com

About One&Only

Created exclusively for the ultra-luxury market, One&Only is conceived as a hallmark of excellence. Set in some of the most beautiful locales in the world, each award-winning resort offers guests a distinctive style and personality borne of its local culture, a genuine hospitality and a lively energy that is unrivalled. One&Only has announced the expansion of the portfolio with the inclusion of resorts in nature, urban centres and One&Only Private Homes. These new experiences will complement the existing resort collection including One&Only Reethi Rah in the Maldives; One&Only Le Saint Géran in Mauritius; One&Only Royal Mirage and One&Only The Palm in Dubai; One&Only Palmilla in Los Cabos, Mexico; One&Only Cape Town in South Africa; Emirates One&Only Wolgan Valley in The Blue Mountains in Australia; and One&Only Nyungwe House and One&Only Gorilla's Nest in Rwanda. As part of the new portfolio, One&Only has announced resorts in development including One&Only Desaru Coast in Malaysia; One&Only Portonovi in Montenegro and One&Only Kéa Island in Greece, the first properties for the collection in Europe; a second resort in Mexico, One&Only Mandarina; as well as One&Only One Za'abeel in Dubai. More information on One&Only is available at oneandonlyresorts.com

Kerzner International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, is a leading international developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences and innovative entertainment and gaming experiences. Kerzner's flagship brand Atlantis, includes Atlantis, The Palm, Dubai, a 1,500-room, water-themed resort on The Palm, overlooking the Arabian Sea and mainland Dubai and Atlantis, Sanya Hainan in China; and in development, The Royal Atlantis Resort & Residences in Dubai and Atlantis Ko Olina in Hawaii in the United States. Under the One&Only brand, Kerzner manages some of the most top-rated ultra-luxury resorts in the world, located in Mexico, Mauritius, the Maldives, South Africa, Dubai, Rwanda and Australia. Additionally, Mazagan Beach & Golf Resort, mazaganbeachresort.com, a 500-room destination golf and casino resort in Morocco, is also operated by Kerzner. For more information on our brands, please visit: atlantis.com or oneandonlyresorts.com. For more information on Kerzner International, please visit Kerzner.com.

