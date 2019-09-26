On World Maritime Day the Chamber of Shipping calls for Gender Equality in the Shipping Industry

VANCOUVER, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Today we are pleased to celebrate the World Maritime Day and proud to support this year's theme, "Empowering Women in the Maritime Community." The Chamber of Shipping joins the International Maritime Organization in its aim to raise awareness of the important contribution of women in the maritime sector and the need to further promote opportunities for women in shipping. This year's theme also provides an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of gender equality, in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Employment in commercial shipping at sea and ashore has historically been male dominated, but over recent years the presence of women in the sector has been progressing worldwide. Educational, corporate, labour, and government leaders need to continue improving governance structures, living and working conditions, and compensation and benefits to attract and retain more women to careers at sea and ashore.

It is proven that inclusiveness in the business culture will help improve productivity and innovation and serve as a catalyst for change.

For more context visit the International Chamber of Shipping video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JgeCW9bAJP4.

About Chamber of Shipping

The Chamber of Shipping represents commercial carriers and their agents in Canada which trade internationally and domestically. The marine transportation sector is vital to supporting Canadian trade and our continued prosperity and high standard of living depend on our ability to deliver resources, goods, and people in a responsible and competitive manner. Canada remains a strong trading nation, with one in five Canadian jobs and more than 60 per cent of our gross domestic product directly linked to exports.

