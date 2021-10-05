On Point Solutions Joins the PTC Partner Network

MONTREAL, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - On Point Solutions today announced that it has joined the PTC Partner Network under an exclusive distributorship agreement for Onshape® in Canada and New England. Through this collaboration, On Point Solutions will introduce the PTC Onshape Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) product development platform, a cloud-based multi-tenant solution, to new CAD customers and users.

"I am very excited to announce that we are joining the PTC Partner Network to bring the marvel that is Onshape to a wider audience. We believe the possibilities are truly endless with such a powerful tool at our disposal. My team can't wait to further bring the Onshape CAD package to the market and help customers see what they're missing," said Michael Habrich, COO and Founder of On Point Solutions.

"We're pleased to welcome On Point Solutions to the PTC Partner Network," said John Gray, Divisional Vice President, PTC Partner Network. "By joining our world-class partner organization, they will be equipped with the tools and resources needed for partner success. It enables their organization to innovate with leading technologies, collaborate with customers, and capitalize on the new and exciting market opportunities made possible when digital transforms physical."

About On Point Solutions

On Point Solutions is completely disrupting the CAD landscape. As a Canada, New England and New York exclusive Onshape partner, On Point Solutions is the very first to bring TRUE Cloud 3D design to the masses. A small team with big plans, we are pushing boundries and disrupting the world of 3D design.

About PTC Partner Network

Companies join the PTC Partner Network to innovate with PTC leading technologies, collaborate with the right partners and customers, and capitalize on the digital transformation opportunity. PTC Partner Network accelerates our customers' ability to capitalize on physical digital convergence by providing a broad and capable ecosystem of complementary technologies, solutions and services that accelerate their design, development, implementation and production time for their solutions.

About PTC

PTC enables global manufacturers to realize double-digit impact with software solutions that enable them to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency and increase workforce productivity. In combination with an extensive partner network, PTC provides customers flexibility in how its technology can be deployed to drive digital transformation – on premises, in the cloud, or via its pure SaaS platform. At PTC, we don't just imagine a better world, we enable it.

PTC and Onshape are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

For further information: Media Contact: Michael Habrich, On Point Solutions, [email protected], Onpointsolutions.cloud