On October 16, Kraft Heinz calls on Canadians to help fight food insecurity through Kraft Heinz Pantry Day

On World Food Day, October 16, Canadians can participate in the country's largest one-day, donation matching event for Food Banks Canada by purchasing select Kraft Heinz products

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2020 /CNW/ - On October 16, World Food Day, Canadians can join the fight against food insecurity by purchasing a participating Kraft Heinz product at their local grocery store, which will then be matched with a donation to Food Banks Canada. Participating products include any variety of Kraft Peanut Butter, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Kraft Salad Dressing, Kraft Dinner, Classico Pasta Sauce, Maxwell House Coffee or Heinz Ketchup.

This new initiative from Kraft Heinz Canada will support Food Banks Canada with a 5-year, $20-million product donation that will help bring meals to the tables of the 4.4 million Canadians affected by food insecurity across the country. The scope and donation effort of Kraft Heinz Pantry Day makes it the largest one-day donation matching event for Food Banks Canada.

"No one should ever have to wonder where their next meal is coming from," said Bruno Keller, President of Kraft Heinz Canada. "That's why our commitment to Food Banks Canada is so important. Today, 1 in 8 Canadian households experience food insecurity. This is an issue that affects all of us and, as the largest food company in Canada, we believe it's our responsibility to help."

Kraft Heinz Pantry Day is another milestone in Kraft Heinz Canada's long history of supporting food banks in Canada. The company most recently donated 1 million meals to Food Banks Canada and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those working on the frontlines of Canadian food banks. The much-needed commitment helped to ensure Canadians in need have food on their tables during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are thankful to have found a great long-term partner in Kraft Heinz Canada," says Chris Hatch, Chief Executive Officer, Food Banks Canada. "The Kraft Heinz Pantry Day commitment makes them our largest consumer packaged goods supporter and this donation will go a long way in helping us to deliver vital food aid to Canadians in need."

Food Banks Canada supports an extensive network from coast-to-coast-to-coast, working collaboratively to not only relieve hunger today but also prevent hunger tomorrow.

Food Banks Canada and Kraft Heinz Canada encourage those shopping in-store on Kraft Heinz Pantry Day to follow physical distancing guidelines and wear a mask at all times.

Canadians can also participate from home by using the hashtag #KHPantryDay and connecting with the program on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram at @KHPantryDay.

For more information about the program, including a full list of participating products and retailers, please visit KHPantryDay.ca

ABOUT KRAFT HEINZ CANADA

Kraft Heinz Canada is the country's largest food and beverage company and is a subsidiary of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC). Kraft Heinz Canada provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. Kraft Heinz Canada products are found in more than 97 per cent of Canadian households. The Company's iconic brands include Kraft Peanut Butter, Heinz Ketchup, KD, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Renées Dressing, Jell-O, Classico, Kool-Aid and Maxwell House. Kraft Heinz Canada is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com. Our Kraft Heinz Project Play and Kraft Hockeyville initiatives have invested more than $7.7 million to improve play infrastructure and sports facilities in 187 communities across Canada. We also partner with food banks to increase food distribution and access to fresh foods in the Canadian emergency food bank system. To learn more, please visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com.

ABOUT FOOD BANKS CANADA

Food Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 3,000 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who – last year – made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $70 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity – while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

