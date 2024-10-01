On National Seniors Day, Thousands of Seniors Rally for Bold Climate Action Across Canada

Over 70 events take place across Canada as seniors demand that politicians stop supporting Big Oil and Gas and act immediately on the climate emergency.

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, seniors from across Canada gathered in over 70 events and actions, calling for urgent and decisive action to address the climate emergency. Taking over National Seniors Day, Seniors for Climate demonstrated the power of one of Canada's largest voting demographics to push political leaders at all levels to stop supporting fossil fuels, get serious about the climate emergency and start implementing policies to reduce emissions NOW.

Thousands of seniors, alongside supporters of all ages, came together to raise their voices for the future of their children, grandchildren, and generations to come.

"Seniors are stepping up to show the power of collective action," said Rolly Montpellier, national spokesperson and one of the central organizers. "We're facing unprecedented levels of extreme heat, fires, floods, and other climate-driven disasters, all due to fossil fuel emissions. It's time to end this cycle of destruction and not just commit to action, but actually deliver on it, starting with an emissions cap on high emitting sectors."

The rallies emphasized the urgent need for Canadian leaders to phase out fossil fuels and implement readily available and increasingly inexpensive renewable energy like wind and solar. Seniors, who have lived through decades of change and progress, expressed their frustration with governments that don't "walk the talk."

Emissions have risen under the current federal government despite its commitment to reduce them. Federally, no party has a viable plan to reduce emissions. "There are affordable, healthy solutions to cap emissions, conserve energy, and switch to renewable sources," added Dr. David Suzuki, Co-Founder of the Suzuki Foundation, and a participant in the day of protests. "Time is running out. As seniors, we've seen what happens when people come together for a cause. We know what's possible when we work toward a common goal. Now, we're asking our political leaders to do the same and secure a livable future for all Canadians."

Today's events are part of a larger movement for sustained political action on climate change. In B.C., in particular, dozens more events are happening as part of a wider climate push ahead of the upcoming provincial election.

Rally participants called on Canadians to use their voice, their votes, and their spending power, to push leaders to prioritize the climate emergency.

The rallies took place ahead of several looming provincial elections and the possibility of a federal election, making this a pivotal moment for climate action in Canada.

"We vote, we advocate, and we care deeply. It's time for our leaders to recognize the climate emergency as the defining issue of our time, not a political game. We need bold, decisive action now," said Louise Comeau, Fredericton-based organizer and a national spokesperson for Seniors for Climate.

While the focus was on today's events, the message was clear: this is just the beginning.

"We're here to build a movement that ensures that political leaders prioritize the climate crisis today, tomorrow, and every day until we secure a sustainable future for all Canadians," concluded Pat Wally, Winnipeg-based organizer and a national spokesperson for Seniors for Climate.

About: Seniors for Climate (SFC) is a project founded by six seniors' climate action groups [Suzuki Elders, Climate Action for Lifelong Learners (CALL), Grand(m)others Act to Save the Planet (GASP), Climate Legacy, Seniors for Climate Action Now! (SCAN!) and For Our Grandchildren (4RG)]. SFC has supported groups across the country to hold events including rallies, teach-ins, rocking chair protests, parades, musical performances and street theatre.

