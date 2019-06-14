On Lixar Community Day, Lixar and the Ottawa Champions are Focused on Growing Community

The Lixar Lightning baseball team was formed in 2014, as part of a Lixar initiative to mentor community kids and promote fun and activity through sport. "This has been a great opportunity for the kids. Last summer both the intermediate and senior teams took home first place. We're all very proud of them," said Paul Beauchamp, Clubhouse Manager for McGahan BGCO.

Lixar is a premier AI and Data Company in Canada, that helps clients discover how AI and data can be leveraged to provide actionable data-driven outcomes. On Community Day, Lixar is shutting down the office and heading out to support the Boys and Girls Club and the Lixar Lightning team at RCGT Park. It's one way that the company makes a point to keep its heart in the community. This cooperative event with The Ottawa Champions is something both organizations can be proud of.

"Being a pro team also means being a part of the community. We are always happy to give back," explained Champions Owner, Miles Wolff. "It's great that we can share this experience with our neighbours, Lixar and the McGahan BGCO, who are just a pitch away."

The Ottawa Champions are in their fifth year at RCGT Park, where they host various community events. Friday's game will be the first of a three-game series between the Champions and the Cubans. It will be a bonus treat for the little leaguers to meet the players of both teams, and stand on the field with them as they kick off the series.

About Lixar:

Lixar, a proudly Canadian, Premier AI and Data Company that delivers practical, actionable results with AI, today, for multiple sectors. Lixar is built on 20 years of end-to-end digital transformation, enterprise-scale experience in Data, Development, IoT and Cloud. Lixar's DNA is to connect and grow with community, clients and our partners. Triple Gold approved Microsoft Partner & Microsoft's 2018 Industry Innovation Award winner for Public Sector, and Breakout Partner of the year. Proud to support the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa, Kids Help Phone, Megaphono Music Festival & the Polaris Music Prize.

About the Ottawa Champions:

Now in their fifth season, the Ottawa Champions made their debut as a member of the Can-Am League in 2015, playing their first game on May 22 that year. The Champions won their first league title in 2016, their first playoff appearance. The team is owned by baseball legend Miles Wolff and operates out of RCGT Park in Overbrook.

About the Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa:

The Boys and Girls Club of Ottawa (BGCO) has served the Ottawa community since 1923, reaching out to 4,500 children and youth each year through after-school, weekend and summer programs that build self-esteem and help to develop stronger social skills. BGCO mission is to provide a safe, supportive place where children and youth can experience new opportunities, overcome barriers, build positive relationships and develop confidence and skills for life.

SOURCE Lixar IT

