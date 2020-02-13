On Family Day Weekend, Stay Clear And Stay Safe

"Family Day weekend is always a great time to get outdoors with your family and friends to enjoy your favourite winter activity," said Mike Martelli, OPG's President of Renewable Generation. "However, water levels can change quickly and without warning during the winter months, making ice conditions unpredictable and potentially dangerous. If you are outdoors this Family Day weekend, please respect the signs and barriers around OPG facilities. They are there for your safety, regardless of the season."

Ice forming near OPG dams and stations is often much thinner than ice elsewhere due to the changing flows and water conditions. This ice is not safe for winter activities such as fishing, snowmobiling, cross-country skiing or snowshoeing. The areas near OPG dams and hydroelectric stations have warning signs, buoys, fences, booms and barriers to warn people of the dangers of coming too close.

Enjoy this Family Day weekend and remember to stay clear and stay safe.

For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety

OPG is the largest electricity generator in the province, providing almost half the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America with nuclear, hydro, biomass, solar and gas assets.

