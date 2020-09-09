New poll shows voters look favourably on parties willing to conserve forests and freshwater

FREDERICTON, NB, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - A survey of 500 New Brunswickers conducted between September 1st and 3rd shows overwhelming support for conserving forests and protecting critical habitat for fish and wildlife, with voters looking favourably on parties willing to act.

The poll conducted for the Atlantic Salmon Federation, Conservation Council of New Brunswick, and Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society found nine in 10 (87%) people want the next New Brunswick government to follow through on the Progressive Conservative commitment to protect 10% of the province by year's end. Sixty-eight per cent of respondents support conserving 25% of the province by 2025.

"Protecting more forests from industrial activity will help mitigate against the effects of climate change," said ASF President Bill Taylor. "Having more mature, mixed tree cover throughout our treasured watersheds will help keep rivers and lakes cool, giving fish and wildlife the space needed to thrive and adapt."

When Oraclepoll Research asked voters to identify the top environmental issues facing New Brunswick, climate change and protecting waterways were the most cited. Sixty-eight percent of people said it is very important or important that future protected areas safeguard critical habitat for fish and wildlife, while even more respondents, 70%, said new protected areas should provide enhanced outdoor recreation opportunities.

"This shows that, whether for fishing or hiking, hunting or canoeing, New Brunswickers love their forest," said Lois Corbett, Executive Director of the Conservation Council of New Brunswick. "But it also shows that people are worried about large scale clearcutting, glyphosate spraying, the loss of natural mixed woods and the impact that's having on wildlife and our water."

"New Brunswickers expect governments to strongly protect natural areas and are very concerned that not enough action is happening here to protect forests, rivers, wetlands and coasts. When the environmental community and the outdoor community speak as one voice, it's a powerful call to ramp up action on protected areas," said Roberta Clowater, Executive Director of the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society – New Brunswick Chapter.

Full results can be found here:

https://www.asf.ca/news-and-magazine/news-releases/new-brunswickers-want-more-protected-land

SOURCE Atlantic Salmon Federation

For further information: Neville Crabbe - ASF, (506) 467-6804, [email protected]; Jon MacNeill - CCNB, (506) 458-8747, [email protected]; Roberta Clowater - CPAWS, (506) 452-9902, [email protected]

