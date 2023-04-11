Omy Laboratoires secures $ 11 million financing round to expand into the U.S. market

Fondaction, BDC Capital and Accelia Capital join forces with Crédit Mutuel Capital to

support Omy Laboratoires' innovative skincare products and expansion into North

America

MONTREAL, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ - The $11 million investment round led by Crédit Mutuel Equity with participation from Fondaction, BDC Capital's Thrive Venture Fund and Accelia Capital will allow the Quebec City-based company, which has 27 employees, to hire additional staff and acquire new production equipment to roll out its product line on North American markets.

According to a meta-study published in 2020, nearly 25% of Canadians live with some type of skin condition1. Omy's SkinAI technology analyzes customers' skin to make personalized, high-performance dermo-cosmetic products that promote the health of any skin type.

"Our products are formulated to meet clean beauty standards and contain over 95% naturally sourced ingredients, free from harmful substances that can pose a risk to human health and the environment. We meticulously choose ingredients that provide proven benefits, such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, and niacinamide. Our products undergo rigorous testing by dermatologists and are specifically designed for sensitive and atopic skin." says Rachelle Séguin, chemist and president of the organization.

Established in 2018 with a strong commitment to eco-responsibility, Omy uses 100% vegan ingredients and strives to make its packaging eco-friendly by using bio-based, recyclable plastic or recycled materials by the end of 2023.

"Our company's mission is to understand each human as a whole to provide responsible, healthy and personalized topical skincare for every stage of life while minimizing the carbon footprint of our operations", summarizes Andrea Gomez, co-founder and CEO of Omy

"Skin care is not just about aesthetics, and Omy, which offers safe products adapted to each individual, understands this very well. Through the integration of cosmetic chemistry and artificial intelligence, Omy offers a precise personalization of its skin care products. The company's eco-responsible approach, natural products not tested on animals and entrepreneurial drive are all features that align with our positioning in the Health and Wellness space." - Claire Bisson, Deputy Head of Investment, Impact and Sustainable Investment at Fondaction.

"We are proud to support Omy Laboratoires in its quest to conquer global markets. This innovative company, led by two visionary women entrepreneurs, fits perfectly with Accelia Capital's mission of promoting diversity, performance and impact" - Annick Charbonneau, co-founder and managing partner, Accelia Capital.

''Omy Laboratoires' already well-established brand and innovative products are positioning the business in strong posture for its next phase of expansion in new markets,'' says Michelle Scarborough, Managing Partner, Thrive Venture Fund at BDC Capital. ''We're very proud to participate in the company's first financing round and support them in their ambitious vision.''

About Fondaction

As a forerunner in sustainable finance for more than 25 years, Fondaction is an investment fund committed to driving Quebec's progress by making the economy more efficient, more equitable, more inclusive and greener. As a labour-sponsored fund, Fondaction represents tens of thousands of investors and hundreds of companies committed to advancing Quebec's economy. It manages more than $3.25 billion in net assets invested in hundreds of companies and financial markets, with a focus on investments that generate positive economic, social and environmental impacts in addition to financial returns. Fondaction helps maintain and create jobs, reduce inequalities and fight climate change. For more information, visit Fondaction's LinkedIn page or fondaction.com.

About Crédit Mutuel Capital (CIC)

Crédit Mutuel Equity (Crédit Mutuel Capital) brings together all of Crédit Mutuel Alliance Fédérale's private equity activities. For 40 years, Crédit Mutuel Equity has provided capital support to managers at all stages of their business development, from the. It takes a responsible, sustainable and human vision of investment through relationships of geographical proximity that align with common interests. Crédit Mutuel Equity has strong regional roots in France and a strong presence in North America (Canada and the United States) and Europe (Germany, Switzerland and the United Kingdom), enabling companies to find new drivers of growth.

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is the investment arm of BDC, Canada's Business Development Bank. With over $6 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country's most innovative firms. It offers businesses a full spectrum of capital, from seed investments to growth equity, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who have the ambition to stand out on the world stage. Visit bdc.ca/capital.

About Accelia Capital

Accelia Capital is a venture capital fund whose mission is to propel innovative companies and accelerate female leadership in technology. The fund promotes diversity, performance, and impact by investing in women-owned and women-led companies. At over 54M$, it is one of the most important private venture capital funds to promote female entrepreneurship in North America. The fund's portfolio companies also benefit from the support of renowned women investors who contribute their networks and expertise towards their success.

