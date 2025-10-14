Omoni Oboli and Patricia Bebia Launch Landmark Canada-Nigeria Film Collaboration at CBC Studios

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - The future of global storytelling took center stage at CBC Television's Glenn Gould Studio as two powerhouse filmmakers, Omoni Oboli and Patricia Bebia unveiled NicaPro and the Future Reel Network, two initiatives uniting Nollywood's vibrancy with Canada's creative and technical excellence.

(L-R) Omoni Oboli and Patricia Bebia (CNW Group/Diamond Plus Media)

Omoni Oboli, one of Nollywood's most celebrated filmmakers, is an award-winning actor, writer, director, and producer. Her films, including Okafor's Law and Wives on Strike, have captivated global audiences. Her hit film Love in Every Word made history with over 28 million views, becoming the most-watched Nollywood movie on YouTube, while her channels have surpassed 350 million total views.

Patricia Bebia, an acclaimed Canadian filmmaker, writer, and director, is the creative force behind the award-winning feature The Life Coach, which screened theatrically across Canada, the U.S., and the Caribbean, winning 16 awards. As President of Diamond Plus Media and Co-Owner of Afroglobal Television, Canada's largest Black-owned media network, she has built a legacy of amplifying diverse voices and bridging cultures through storytelling.

Together, they launched NicaPro, a new platform that will produce six feature films over three years, blending African creativity with Canadian artistry. "When Omoni and I first sat down together, we knew our stories deserve the world, and the world deserves our stories," said Patricia Bebia. "NicaPro is that bridge between Nollywood and Canada, where creativity meets excellence to inspire global audiences."

The accompanying Future Reel Network will focus on mentorship, training, and collaboration for women in film across both nations. "Through the Future Reel Network, we're creating pathways for women to learn, collaborate, and lead," said Omoni Oboli. "Because talent is universal, but opportunity is not."

"NicaPro isn't just a slate of films, it's a strategy for shared storytelling and building something bigger than either industry could do alone," added Joan Jenkinson, Executive Director, Black Screen Office.

"I'm thrilled to see this collaboration, a welcome development. We look forward to a comprehensive Nigeria-Canada treaty. This collaboration is a powerful step toward a co-production treaty that unlocks opportunities, expands markets, and deepens ties,' says Amb. Dr. Queen Blessing Ebigieson, President, Association of Movie Producers, Nigeria.

This landmark partnership marks a new era of creative diplomacy, empowering women, expanding markets, and redefining how stories connect the world.

