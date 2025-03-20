OMNICOM MEDIA GROUP AGENCY OMD TAKES TOP SLOT IN RECMA DIAGNOSTICS REPORT FOR NINTH CONSECUTIVE EDITION, REINFORCING ITS LEAD IN THE MARKETPLACE

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ -- In the latest edition of the Network Diagnostics report from RECMA (Research Company Evaluating the Media Agency Industry), Omnicom Media Group agency OMD has been named the best performing global media network overall, marking the ninth consecutive edition in which OMD has topped the Diagnostics report.

Widely considered the most comprehensive report for analyzing media agency performance, the bi-annual RECMA Diagnostics report is based on the evaluation of approximately 700 agencies in 45 markets. Utilizing 19 KPIs to evaluate vitality and structure, the report offers an assessment index that goes beyond typical quantitative metrics such as new business wins or billings volume alone to also consider criteria such as client portfolio and relationship stability; digital, data & content resources; and homogeneity across geographies. Participating agencies are ranked both numerically by "quali-points" and by the following profiles: Dominant, High Profile, Very Good Profile, Good Profile and Average Profile.

In addition to earning the top ranking, gap between OMD and the second ranked agency is almost twice as large as the gap between the #2 and #8 ranked agencies.

Noting that over three years of the current reporting cycle OMD's quali-share is stable at an extremely high level whilst its direct competitors during this time have decreased, RECMA stated that "OMD confirms its leadership." Over a longer period (10 years), among the Top 5 agencies from that time, OMD is the only agency that has increased while it's direct competitors in 2014 have decreased, a performance that RECMA notes "reflects a great consistency in results, which is exceptional over such a long period and quite unprecedented compared to other agencies."

Ranked #1 globally for both Vitality (including new business balance over one year and pitch participation over three years) and Structure (including number of big advertisers managed, exposure to top three clients, local roots, relationship stability, and staff experts on digital, data and content), OMD is also ranked #1 overall in North America, EMEA, the Nordics, Continental East Europe, and Southeast Asisa, and running a close second to sister OMG agency PHD in APAC. The network also earned "Dominant" rankings in nine local markets including top markets Australia, Germany, Greece, Italy, and the UK.

Distilling the data into a succinct take-away, RECMA concludes that "OMD is currently an unchallenged leader."

Commenting on another record-breaking showing, OMD Worldwide CEO George Manas said, "This latest edition of the RECMA Diagnostics Report shows an agency that consistently leads the industry by creating what's next to drive brand growth and business outcomes in a constantly changing marketplace. OMD – powered by the Omni open operating system and enabled by OMG's Agency as a Platform model that connects media, content, and commerce - has the talent, tools, and technology to meet this challenge, collaborating with our clients and our partners to co-create solutions that unlock growth and secure lasting competitive advantage."

The RECMA Network Diagnostics Report marks the latest in a streak of wins and accolades for OMD over the past year, including winning close to $2 billion in total new business in 2024; earning Media Network of the Year honors at Cannes; being named Global Media Network of the Year by leading advertising trade publication Campaign; topping the RECMA New Business Balance Report three-year ranking; securing the highest ranking of any individual global media agency network on the Effie Index.

As reported in the Global & Regional Billings Projected 2024 report published in December 2024 by COMvergence, OMD Worldwide is the #1 global media agency network by volume, with $25.9 billion in global billings (+8% YoY). This 7.9% increase over 2023 represents both the best rate of growth among the top five agency networks as well as the largest net billings increase among all networks, with $1.9b added over the past 12 months.

