OMNI SHOPPER MARKETING AGENCY SELLOUT LAUNCHES IN TORONTO TO CHALLENGE THE STATUS QUO OF CREATIVE COMMERCE IN-STORE AND OUT

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Creatives and artists who embrace the commercial side of creativity are often referred to as "sellouts." Today marks the launch of Sellout Agency, Inc., a new boutique omnichannel shopper agency co-founded by Amy Creyer, Sheldon Power, and Natalie Zaturski to service clients in Canada and the United States. Prior to launching Sellout, the trio worked at Mosaic as a leadership unit for the agency's Integrated Commerce practice, successfully winning business from numerous F500 CPG clients. Prior to Mosaic's merger with Acosta, Sheldon Power worked at Hunter-Straker, Commix, and Match. Natalie Zaturski was previously at Dacs and Sun Media, and Amy Creyer was at Momentum Toronto, Momentum Chicago, Leo Burnett/Arc Worldwide, and FCB Chicago.

Together, the founders of Sellout offer their trade, shopper, and brand clients across North America a go-to-market team with a proven track record of success. Their combined 45 years of experience working on shopper, retail, and omnichannel programs for CPG brands includes deep experience with the nuances of Canadian and American retailers.

As a full-service agency with partners on both sides of the border, Sellout offers creative, strategy, design and production, and retail media planning & purchasing starting today.

Website: https://www.imasellout.com

For further information: Natalie Zaturski, [email protected]