Omni Quality Living Acquires Wildwood Care Centre in St. Mary's, Ontario, the Second Major Property Acquisition in the Past 12 Months

Wildwood Care Centre is now part of Omni's growing portfolio of Long-Term Care and Retirement properties in Canada

PETERBOROUGH, ON, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Omni Quality Living ("Omni"), a portfolio business of the Hillcore Group, is pleased to announce the acquisition of the Wildwood Care Centre ("Wildwood") in St. Mary's, Ontario, effective February 1st. The acquisition is part of Omni's growth strategy and marks its second significant acquisition in the past 12 months, following the acquisition of Bear Creek Terrace (formerly Fiddick's Nursing Home on March 31, 2023), a class A long-term care and retirement home located in Petrolia, Ontario.

The Wildwood Care Centre, renowned for its dedicated service to its community, offering both long-term care and retirement living options to seniors. Omni has been involved in the operational management of Wildwood Care Centre, partnering with the Walsh family for over a decade. This operational collaboration has been instrumental in shaping Wildwood's success to date.

As Omni steps up to acquire the property, Scott Walsh will remain involved with Omni as part of the management team. The addition of Scott to the Omni team guarantees a seamless transition for the operational staff at Wildwood, and continuity in the high standards of care the residents have grown accustomed to, and that Wildwood is known for.

"We are thrilled to officially welcome the residents and staff of Wildwood Care Centre to the Omni family," said Raheem Hirji, President and CEO at Omni Quality Living. "This acquisition is a welcomed expansion of our portfolio, reinforcing our commitment to building a portfolio of properties that provide exceptional care, and a warm, welcoming environment for our long-term care and retirement home residents."

Scott commented on the new partnership between himself and Omni, stating, "Joining forces with Omni is a significant milestone for myself and the Wildwood Care Centre. I am excited to continue with a team that shares the same vision for enhancing the quality of life of our residents, and I look forward to contributing to Omni's renowned reputation of excellence in care."

Michael Doner, Managing Director at the Hillcore Group, and a key figure in facilitating Omni's growth strategy, expressed his enthusiasm for this recent acquisition. "The inclusion of the Wildwood Care Centre in our network signifies Omni's thoughtful approach towards both portfolio growth and continuing excellence in resident care in the long-term care sector."

About Omni Quality Living

At Omni Quality Living, our passion is people. Established in 1975, Omni is one of the more prominent and trusted operators of long-term care and retirement homes in Canada, with 22 residences across Ontario and New Brunswick. Visit www.omniqualityliving.ca for more information.

About The Hillcore Group

Hillcore Group is an active purchaser and operator of various businesses across Canada, with a focus on backing management buyouts.

The Hillcore Group is a leading independent Canadian investment and advisory firm. We invest predominantly in the life sciences, real estate, seniors living, financial, industrial, logistics, forestry, and energy sectors. We have offices in Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. Through our various groups and portfolio companies, we employ more than 5,500 people throughout Canada.

Entities under our management have an asset value in excess of $5 billion. Since 2005, we have completed acquisitions, directly or indirectly through our investment funds, with an aggregate asset value in excess of $9 billion. Visit www.HillcoreGroup.com for more information.

SOURCE Hillcore Group

For further information: Alyssa Barry, Media Relations, [email protected]