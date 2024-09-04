Omnae secures patent to lead $100 Billion digital transformation in supply chain management

Innovative technology to revolutionize multi-tier supply chain resilience

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Omnae, a provider of supply chain management solutions, announces the award of a new patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its innovative platform designed to enhance the management of multi-tier supply chains. Developed under the leadership of founder Dan Lionello, Omnae's patented technology introduces a novel system for mapping and tracking dependencies across supply chains.

"In a world where only six percent of companies have full visibility into their supply chain visibility, our technology is vital," said Lionello. "Our platform empowers businesses to enhance transparency and trust across their supply chains."

A recent McKinsey study underscores the demand for supply chain visibility, with 93 percent of leaders prioritizing it. Omnae's technology meets this need by enabling real-time, permissioned data sharing.

The innovation comes at a pivotal time, as Gartner, a leading global research firm, projects the digital transformation market within the supply chain industry will reach $100 billion by 2025, driven by investments in AI, cloud computing and advanced data analytics.

On the heels of its newly awarded patent, Omnae announced the release of its initial offering, OmnaeConnect— a powerful, cloud-based digital procurement platform.

"We're focused on making advanced supply chain solutions work for businesses of all sizes," said Lionello. "We're giving small businesses the tools they need to compete, while also offering the scalability that large enterprises expect. This is a game-changer for anyone dealing with today's complex supply chains."

