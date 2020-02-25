Omineca Extends Placer Holdings to Over 15 km Along Lightning Creek at Wingdam

SASKATOON, Feb. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSX-V: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") announces that it has acquired an additional 720 hectares of strategic placer claims along Lightning Creek at its Wingdam Gold Project ("Wingdam") in the Cariboo Mining District of British Columbia. Acquired from a private land holder, this addition brings the total placer claim and lease holdings at Wingdam to 1,380.85 hectares. The claims adjoin OMM's existing placer holdings at Wingdam and extends the Company's placer tenures covering over 15 linear kilometers of potential paleochannel along Lightning Creek toward Barkerville.

With over 39,000 contiguous hectares of (hard rock) mineral claims underlying and surrounding the 1,380 hectares of placer claims, Omineca has become one of the dominant placer development and lode gold exploration companies in the heart of the historic Cariboo Mining District of British Columbia.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. controls a 100% interest in the flagship Wingdam Project and a 100% interest in the Fraser Canyon Project through its wholly owned subsidiary CVG Mining Ltd. The Wingdam Project is located 45 km east of Quesnel B.C. on the Barkerville highway. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures along the Lightning Creek valley, where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of the channel from conventional surface placer mining activity.

Tom MacNeill, President and CEO