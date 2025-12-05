Omineca Begins Placer Gold Recovery at Wingdam

Initial placer gold recoveries resemble the size and shape recovered from Omineca's 2012 test crosscut. The initial amounts of placer gold recovered also correlate to those from the 2012 crosscut as expected at the periphery of the channel. Placer gold recoveries will be fully tabulated, subject to quality assurance and quality control by a Qualified Person and reported as the crosscut makes its way through the central main placer gold target and through to the opposite side of the channel.

Photos

3A Crosscut Heading; Washplant; Shaker Table; Recovered Placer Gold (more pictures and videos available here: December '25 Video and Pictures Link)

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo. Mr. Kocsis is an independent qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

