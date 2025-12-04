Omineca Begins Follow Up Diamond Drill Program at Wingdam

SASKATOON, SK, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its 2025 winter drill program at the Wingdam exploration project in the Cariboo Mining District of south central British Columbia. TerraLogic Exploration Inc. of Cranbrook, BC, who designed the winter 2024 drill program (see May 6, 2025, news release), have provided a high priority follow up program for 2025. The drill crew has been mobilized to conduct the 8 hole, 4,000 meter diamond drill program. Drilling is expected to run through December 2025 with results anticipated to be reported early in the new year.

Pic 1 (CNW Group/Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.)

This exploration program continues to be based on the assumption that Lightning Creek may have once flowed west to east before reversing to its present westward flow. The lode source of the rich placer gold beneath Lightning Creek may be related to the Eureka Thrust Fault system, located downstream (west) of the Wingdam underground placer project where 173.4 ounces of placer gold was recovered from a single 2.4 meter wide by 23.5 meter long crosscut sample in 2012.

The previous 2024 program was successful in intercepting anomalous gold, copper, lead and zinc concentrations located downstream from the Wingdam underground placer project. The anomalous concentrations were associated with semi-massive to massive sulphides in ultramafic rocks, mineralized quartz veins and veinlets, and the Eureka Fault zone and its peripheral structures.

This year's drill program is designed to follow up on the mineralization found in the 2024 program with continuation drilling further to depth at elevations below the Wingdam underground placer workings, specifically in areas (see news release May 6, 2025) down dip of mineralization in the ultramafic unit intersected in WD24-37. Additional drilling will take place southeast of WD24-37 along strike of the mapped Eureka Thrust Fault towards the UAV magnetic high. Other drilling will consist of deep holes to determine if the quartz veins identified in holes WD24-38 to 40 continue at depth (see Map 1).

Map 1

A progress report from the mining contractor at the Wingdam underground paleoplacer project is to follow and will be covered in a separate update.

Qualified Person

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo., Lead Geologist. Mr. Kocsis is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery projects are located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the City of Quesnel. The Wingdam Property includes mineral tenures totaling over 61,392 hectares (613 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created thick layers of overburden, which preserved a large portion of a buried paleochannel containing placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has an exploration and diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

