Omega Securities Inc. announces the appointment of Rinosh Chacko as Chief Technology Officer

TORONTO, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Omega Securities Inc. ("Omega") is pleased to announce that Rinosh Chacko has joined the Company as Chief Technology Officer.

Over the past 13 years Rinosh held senior positions at Virtu ITG Canada Corp. ("ITG Canada"), including Vice President and Head of Infrastructure at ITG Canada and TriAct Canada Marketplace LP (MatchNow). Rinosh has over 20 years experience in the technology and financial services sectors, having worked at TD Bank, CIBC, ADP Canada and BMO. Rinosh's diverse technology and capital markets experience will help accelerate Omega's growth and innovation technology strategy.

"I would like to welcome Rinosh to the Omega team. We have an ambitious growth plan, delivering best-in-class trading technology to our valued subscribers. Rinosh will help us achieve our goals," said Laurence Rose, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Omega.

"I am excited to join Omega. It is a great opportunity to provide my technology expertise to a company that is dedicated to its clients, whom they view as true partners. Omega's management has carefully chosen its team, and I am honored to be part of it and look forward to a long and satisfying future," said Rinosh Chacko.

About Omega Securities Inc.

Omega Securities Inc., an IIROC member firm, is the operator of two lit marketplaces: Omega ATS and Lynx ATS. These two marketplaces offer a venue for the facilitation of trading in Canadian listed securities, such as equities and listed fixed income. Omega's marketplaces account for more than five percent of Canadian equities trading and provide a cost-effective and efficient method for the Canadian broker/dealer community to execute transactions on behalf of their clients. Omega plans to add a digital asset marketplace to its offerings in Ontario. For more information about Omega Securities Inc., please email [email protected].

