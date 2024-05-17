Omega Laboratories Partners with Cannabix Technologies Inc. for Marijuana Breath Detection

MOGADORE, Ohio, May 17, 2024 /CNW/ -- Omega Laboratories, a leading drug testing laboratory renowned for its comprehensive services, proudly announces its strategic partnership with Cannabix Technologies Inc., a pioneer in cannabis breathalyzer technology. This partnership establishes Omega as the exclusive provider of laboratory services. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of innovative solutions for drug testing and safety assurance.

Cannabix Technologies Inc. is at the forefront of developing advanced breath analysis tools to detect THC levels accurately and non-invasively. Leveraging their expertise and cutting-edge technology, Omega Laboratories aims to revolutionize the landscape of drug testing by integrating Cannabix's THC breathalyzer into its suite of services. With credible and extensive research backing Cannabix's technology, including validation studies demonstrating its efficacy, Omega Laboratories is confident in the reliability and accuracy of the THC breathalyzer. In partnership with Cannabix, Omega will be performing a full validation study to further demonstrate the effectiveness of the breathalyzer technology in real-world testing scenarios, ensuring unparalleled accuracy and reliability for clients.

"At Cannabix Technologies, we are thrilled to partner with Omega Laboratories, a company that upholds a tradition of excellence in drug testing, backed by their extensive accreditations and certifications," stated Rav Mlait, CEO of Cannabix Technologies Inc. "This partnership further solidifies our commitment to providing trusted and highly accredited solutions, offering unparalleled expertise and reliability to our clients."

The integration of Cannabix's THC breathalyzer technology into Omega Laboratories' testing protocols will enable rapid and precise detection of THC levels in breath samples. This innovative approach not only streamlines the testing process but also ensures reliable results for clients across various industries, including law enforcement, workplace safety, and healthcare.

Furthermore, as part of this collaboration, all breathalyzer samples analyzed by Omega Laboratories will undergo rigorous testing using mass spectrometry (mass spec), a gold standard in analytical chemistry. This meticulous approach reinforces Omega's commitment to delivering accurate and reliable results, maintaining the highest standards of quality and integrity.

With the rise in cannabis legalization, employers face new challenges. Traditional cannabis testing methods, such as oral fluid, urine, and hair tests, can detect cannabis use for extended periods, ranging from days to months. However, utilizing the Cannabix breathalyzer to test breath for cannabis isolates THC detection to just a few hours after use.

"Our partnership with Cannabix Technologies underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of advancements in drug testing technology," said Bill Corl, CEO of Omega Laboratories. "By incorporating their groundbreaking THC breathalyzer technology, we are poised to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and accessibility of cannabis testing."

With this strategic partnership, Omega Laboratories and Cannabix Technologies are poised to drive innovation and set new standards in cannabis testing, ensuring safer communities and workplaces.

For additional information on these solutions, please contact Omega at 1-800-665-5569 or [email protected].

About Omega Laboratories, Inc. – Omega Laboratories, headquartered in Mogadore, Ohio with additional state-of-the-art facilities in Ontario and British Columbia, Canada provides laboratory-based advanced testing solutions to over 6,000 clients worldwide. Omega Laboratories has over 22 years of experience in pioneering innovative drug testing methodologies, specializing in the detection of drugs of abuse utilizing Hair, Oral Fluid and Urine. Omega continues to innovate with the launch of their Technical Solutions portfolio that incorporates a paperless Custody & Control Form system (oCCF) in eight languages, licensure of a Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) designed specifically for Toxicology and powers new laboratories in countries that have demand for local service providers.

