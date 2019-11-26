Omega Healthcare to Expand Through Tech-enabled Services With Appointment of Sumit Sachdeva as Chief Growth Officer

Sumit brings over 20 years of experience in the Healthcare Services industry having held global positions strategizing and driving growth across the Payer, Provider and Life Sciences segments. He has worked in some of the leading companies in the industry including WNS, Cognizant, Hexaware/Caliber Point and Xerox.

Gopi Natarajan, CEO, Omega Healthcare, said, "We have made a conscious decision to expand our capabilities in the Payer and Pharma segments and are pleased to have Sumit as part of our team given his successful track record of delivering remarkable results in these areas. Sumit's technology background and experience with driving adoption of various technologies across clients will be immensely helpful for Omega Healthcare as we implement our AI and RPA tools across our client base."

Anurag Mehta, President, Omega Healthcare, said, "Sumit has joined us at a crucial time of accelerated growth and transition. I am very optimistic that his experience will reaffirm our position as leaders as we move into new segments and implement our technology. After the phenomenal success we have enjoyed in the last 16 years, I am confident Sumit will be the catalyst that takes us through the next phase of business evolution."

Sumit Sachdeva, said, "I have been following the Omega Healthcare story for many years now and I truly admire their strengths, and successful track record. I am excited to take up this role and help Omega achieve its growth strategies and expansion into new segments. Omega has developed some amazing technology solutions and I am really looking forward to driving the adoption into our client base, creating efficiencies for our customers."

About Omega Healthcare

Omega Healthcare Management Services, a front-runner in the healthcare service space in India was founded in 2004. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, it has offices in Bengaluru, Chennai, Trichy, Bhimavaram and Hyderabad in India, and Manila & Cebu in the Philippines. Omega handles value-driven work pertaining to Provider & Healthcare Solutions, Payer Solutions, Pharma Solutions, Analytic Solutions and related Technology solutions for large US-based companies. The company currently has more than 14,000 employees.­­

http://www.omegahms.com

