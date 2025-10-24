Award recognizes proactive, transparent and decisive efforts to reduce massive backlog of road tests

TORONTO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé today announced that the Ministry of Transportation is the latest recipient of his office's new Good Governance Award – for its handling of a huge backlog in driver road tests.

The award recognizes public sector bodies that have demonstrated exemplary administrative practices. In the Ministry's case, it acted proactively and decisively to help hundreds of thousands of Ontarians who were stuck waiting for road tests in the wake of successive shutdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ombudsman Dubé said.

"The backlog of road tests had serious implications for many Ontarians, and sparked hundreds of complaints to our office," said the Ombudsman. "Without a road test, many people couldn't get a driver's licence, which limited their ability to work, access essential services, and support their families.

"The Ministry recognized these challenges early on – and worked closely with us as strategies were developed and implemented to reduce the backlog."

Complaints to the Ombudsman about the backlog peaked at 375 in 2022-2023. The Ministry took several steps to eliminate it, including:

Directing the service provider to hire more than 200 new driver examiners

Opening new temporary DriveTest locations and expanding service hours

Streamlining the G road test

Throughout this time, Ministry staff were open and transparent with the Ombudsman's team, which enabled them to resolve complaints quickly. At one point in 2021, it advised that more than 700,000 people were waiting for road tests. The Ministry was responsive to Ombudsman staff inquiries and suggestions. Between March and December 2022, it reduced its road test backlog from 220,000 to zero. Ombudsman staff have continued to follow up on the issue over the past two years. The office received no complaints about road test backlogs in 2024-2025.

"From our perspective, the Ministry took decisive and well-communicated steps to ensure the public was served as quickly and safely as possible," Ombudsman Dubé said. "This problem required a massive effort to correct, and the Ministry of Transportation tackled it head-on, strategically and with determination."

The Ombudsman presented a framed award certificate to Doug Jones, Deputy Minister of Transportation, who accepted it on behalf of the Ministry.

"This recognition from the Ombudsman is greatly appreciated, particularly by those who deliver frontline driver testing services to millions of Ontarians." Mr. Jones said.

"The pandemic backlog of road tests was unprecedented, but the strategies that effectively eliminated it are ones that this ministry and others can apply again and again. Thank you to the Ombudsman team for your collaboration."

Mr. Dubé launched the Good Governance Awards earlier this year as part of Ombudsman Ontario's 50th anniversary activities. In February, he awarded the first one to the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) for its efforts to enhance its provision of French language services. In August, he recognized the City of Hamilton for removing the unfair barrier of a $100 fee for residents to make a complaint to the city's integrity commissioner.

About the Ombudsman's Good Governance Awards: These awards are intended to encourage and recognize good administration, fair treatment, and the adoption of best practices. They reflect tangible actions that align with Ombudsman Ontario's vision of "a public sector that serves Ontarians in a way that is fair, accountable, transparent and respectful of their rights," and have resulted in exemplary administration.

Recipients are selected by the Ombudsman from nominations made by Ombudsman Ontario staff, based on their interactions with public sector bodies in the course of their work in investigating and resolving complaints from the public. Read more about the awards

About Ombudsman Ontario: In 1975, Ontario became Canada's seventh province to establish an independent, impartial Ombudsman institution to protect the people's right to fair treatment by public bodies. The office has handled more than 1 million complaints and inquiries and conducted hundreds of investigations, resulting in more than 1,300 recommendations. Most recommendations have been implemented, benefiting millions of Ontarians. Today, the Ombudsman's mandate extends to all provincial government bodies, municipalities, universities and school boards, as well as children's services and French language services. Ombudsman Ontario's 50th anniversary logo incorporates the image of a gryphon, an updated version of the insignia the office chose in 1975 to symbolize its role as a protector of rights.

