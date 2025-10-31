Recognition by Lieutenant Governor, Chief Justice and Legislative Assembly for "essential democratic institution"

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Ontario Ombudsman Paul Dubé marked his office's 50th anniversary yesterday by thanking his team and predecessors for their role in establishing an "essential democratic institution" that has helped improve public services for millions of Ontarians.

"It has been my great honour to build upon the legacy of my tenacious and devoted predecessors," Mr. Dubé said, responding to tributes from the Legislature community and others.

"Thanks to them and the hundreds of passionate employees who have dedicated themselves to this work over the years, this office has garnered national and international admiration as an essential democratic institution, not only for its complaint resolutions and systemic investigations – but most importantly, for the impactful and constructive results of its work."

On October 30, 1975, then-lieutenant governor Pauline McGibbon administered the oath of office to the first Ombudsman, Arthur Maloney, before the entire Legislative Assembly. She stated that the Ombudsman would provide "greater protection than ever before for the individual rights of all Ontario residents in relation to the government."

Ombudsman Maloney echoed this sentiment, declaring that "the Ombudsman as an institution to further protect the rights of [Ontarians] is an idea whose time has come." He noted that an "avalanche" of demand followed the announcement of his appointment, resulting in more than 1,000 calls for his services before he was even sworn in.

Today, Ombudsman Ontario has a broader mandate and is able to help more Ontarians with more issues than at any time in its history – receiving more than 30,000 cases in 2024-2025 alone. Since 1975, the office has handled more than 1 million complaints and inquiries and conducted hundreds of investigations, resulting in more than 1,300 recommendations.

"We've helped – and sometimes prodded - public bodies to improve their services, reduce barriers and make changes that have benefited millions of people," Ombudsman Dubé said.

The vast majority of Ombudsman recommendations to improve public services have been implemented, he noted. The resulting benefits include:

Broader civilian oversight of police

Expanded screening of newborn babies for metabolic diseases

More transparency and accountability in municipal and school board governance

Expanded coverage of certain drugs

Administrative improvements at tribunals

Better pandemic preparedness in long-term care homes

Enhanced government compliance with the French Language Services Act

More respect for the rights of children and youth in care

A more secure lottery system, and more

"When we look back at the foundation that was laid for us in 1975, it's amazing how much – and yet how little – has changed," Ombudsman Dubé said.

"From the start, this office was committed to serving Ontarians in English and French – and a multitude of other languages. It reached out to Indigenous peoples across the province. It focused on issues affecting vulnerable youth, and thousands of inmates struggling with conditions in our jails – all things we continue to do today.

"In the past decade, we've continued to develop expertise and resources related to municipal open meetings, codes of conduct, children's services, and French language services," he said. "I have also made it a personal priority to co-develop, with Indigenous partners, an Indigenous Services Plan that will guide and expand our service delivery, collaboration, and engagement with Indigenous people and communities.

"For 50 years, Ontarians have been able to count on their Ombudsman institution for help navigating government services, and they rely on us to make sure they've been treated fairly."

Lieutenant Governor hosts Queen's Park celebration

The Ombudsman's anniversary was also commemorated by Lieutenant Governor Edith Dumont, who hosted a reception to mark the anniversary on Wednesday with members of the Legislature community, including Members of Provincial Parliament and the Ombudsman's fellow officers of the Legislature.

"There is no question that your office continues to be a great force for good in Ontario," said the Lieutenant Governor. "I offer my sincere and enduring gratitude for everything you do to keep our democracy working and to keep our public services and public sector organizations accountable, accessible, and of course, fair."

Hon. Donna Skelly, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, said: "For half a century, the Ontario Ombudsman has provided Ontarians with impartial support, strengthened public accountability and improved government operations.

"Since its establishment, the Office has become an essential part of the province's democratic system, thanks to its independence, its neutrality and commitment to protecting citizens' rights," she said.

"The Ombudsman's role goes far beyond resolving individual complaints. Its comprehensive reviews and thoughtful recommendations promote the path to better government for all."

Ombudsman Dubé thanked the Lieutenant Governor and Speaker, and told the gathering: "It's important to remember that the Ombudsman is a democratic institution, not a government department or program.

"We exist outside of government and politics, so we can provide an impartial, independent, non-partisan avenue for redress to people who are unable to access public services, feel unfairly treated, or think their rights are not being respected.

"For more than 200 years, Ombudsman institutions have been a vital part of democratic states around the world that are founded on the rule of law."

Legislative Assembly speeches

Also on October 29, all parties paid tribute in the Legislature to Ombudsman Ontario's five decades of service. Some highlights of their comments:

Governing Party – Anthony Leardi (Progressive Conservative – Essex): Taking care of business is the job of the office of the ombudsman every day. The Ombudsman helps resolve problems with government and public sector organizations […] They resolve complaints about government departments and agencies, they give advice on what people should do. They try to explain to people why they might be unsuccessful in getting a government service or getting a government benefit, and they give advice to government to improve government services. […] Congratulations to the Office of the Ombudsman of Ontario on 50 successful years of service to the people of Ontario.

Opposition Party – Kristyn Wong-Tam (New Democratic Party –Toronto Centre): It's hard to imagine what Ontarians did more than 50 years ago when they were treated unfairly by the government or particular government practice that required looking into. […] Having a public accountability office to openly investigate and to criticize the government is invaluable to the preservation of good governance, protecting individual rights and reinforcing public trust in our democratic institutions [….] The work that the Ombudsman does literally saves lives. I want to commend them on their work on behalf of children in particular.

Third Party – Lee Fairclough (Liberal – Etobicoke-Lakeshore): When this office was first created in 1975, the vision was that it would stand for the rights of all Ontarians. […] Having worked in health care for over 25 years, I witnessed firsthand the role the Ombudsman played in elevating health care, addressing concerns about health care coverage, and the Ontario government bodies' responsibilities for health and long-term care […], ensuring that systemic issues were addressed and individual concerns were addressed with fairness and transparency.[…] Thank you to Ombudsman Ontario, current Ombudsman Paul Dubé, to the French Language Services Commissioner Carl Bouchard, and to all members of the team for your work listening to the public every day.

Independents – Mike Schreiner (Green Party – Guelph): I want to offer heartfelt thanks to everyone who has worked in the Ombudsman's office, past and present. [...] Thank you for providing an essential place for people to go, to be heard, to have their complaints addressed, their concerns investigated, advice given and recommendations for actions taken. […] I can tell you how important it is to be able to direct your constituents and people across this province to the Ombud's office, knowing their concerns and complaints will be heard and responded to.

Chief Justice's remarks

At a reception at the Ombudsman's Office on October 23, Ontario Chief Justice Michael Tulloch spoke about the Ombudsman's role in reinforcing the rule of law. Some highlights of his remarks:

"The creation of the Ombudsman was, at its heart, an act of democratic humility: a recognition that governing well begins with listening. […] Authority is not weakened by accountability; it is strengthened by it.

"The Ombudsman ensures accountability through investigation and persuasion, by identifying unfairness, recommending remedies, and fostering reform… [T]he Ombudsman extends the rule of law beyond the courtroom, ensuring that public power is exercised fairly, transparently, and with restraint.

"The Ombudsman's Office listens widely, examines carefully, and focuses on practical remedies. Its voice is firm on principle, yet constructive in tone, persuasive because it is measured. It seeks not victory, but improvement. It encourages institutions to see complaints not as burdens, but as opportunities for insight and reform."

Third award for Good Governance

As part of his office's anniversary activities, Ombudsman Dubé launched the Good Governance Awards in February to recognize exemplary administrative conduct.

Last week, he awarded the third such award to the Ministry of Transportation for its transparent, decisive and proactive work to eliminate a backlog of hundreds of thousands of driver road tests in the wake of lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic. Previous winners were the Ontario Provincial Police (for improving access to its services in French), and the City of Hamilton (for removing the barrier of a $100 fee to file complaints to its integrity commissioner).

Ministry of Transportation officials expressed appreciation to the Ombudsman and staff for working collaboratively with them to resolve complaints about the backlog.

About Ombudsman Ontario's 50th Anniversary:

In March 1975, Ontario became Canada's seventh province to announce the creation of an independent, impartial Ombudsman institution to receive public complaints and protect the people's right to fair treatment by public bodies. In May that year, the Ombudsman Act was passed, and Arthur Maloney was sworn in on October 30 as the first Ombudsman.

Seven people have served as Ombudsman:

Arthur Maloney (term 1975-1978)

Donald Morand (term 1979-1984)

Daniel Hill (term 1984-1989)

Roberta Jamieson (term 1989-1999)

Clare Lewis (term 2000-2005)

André Marin (term 2005-2015)

Paul Dubé (term 2016-present)

One year into his term, Ombudsman Maloney noted that he was having to turn away many cases that were outside of his authority, He called for his jurisdiction to be expanded to include municipalities and other broader public sector bodies, in addition to provincial government administration. The Ombudsman's mandate was expanded significantly in 2016 and 2019, and now includes all provincial government ministries and agencies, as well as municipalities, universities and school boards, child protection services and French language services.

In 1975, the Office of the Ombudsman used the insignia of a gryphon – a mythical animal that is half eagle, half lion – to represent its role as a protector of human rights and the rule of law. To emphasize its legacy of 50 years of protecting the rights of all Ontarians, Ombudsman Ontario has incorporated a reimagined gryphon into its 50th anniversary logo.

