OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance introduces new CEO, reports on key achievements during 2019 Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2019 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Canada's OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) was pleased to introduce a new CEO and Ombudsman, highlight positive achievements, and outline future growth at their Annual General Meeting in Toronto on September 19th, 2019.

On August 19th, after an exhaustive search and recruitment process conducted by the Board of Directors, Glenn O'Farrell was appointed Chief Executive Officer and Ombudsman of OLHI. A native of St-Malachie, Québec, Glenn's previous roles include President of Global Television Québec, President and CEO of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, and CEO of Groupe Média TFO. He is also a member of the Québec Bar and Institute of Corporate Directors. Before that, he studied economics, law, business and corporate governance at St. Francis Xavier University, Université Laval, the Johnson School of Management at Cornell University, and Rotman School of Management at University of Toronto.

One of Glenn's mandates will be to continue with a Western expansion plan, in order to ensure that more consumers in Western Canada are aware of OLHI's services.

"We are pleased that OLHI's profile with the regulators and consumers continues to grow", said Dr. Janice MacKinnon, OLHI Chair. "Support from our stakeholders has been instrumental in enhancing our profile among consumers, and with the addition of Glenn to the team, we will drive further development and continue strengthening our various stakeholder relationships".

Additional highlights included the following:

Number of contacts increased by 5.9%, reaching a historic record

Quebec complaints are still the highest at 54.5%, Ontario remains second

complaints are still the highest at 54.5%, remains second Total number of Complaints this fiscal year reached 2,290

Website visits increased by 6.4%

OLHI recorded 107,164 website visitors, with just over 90,000 being new visitors. By Function, Claims and Service related complaints made up over 80% of the total volume, while By Product, this number remained relatively consistent with previous year's data.

Following the AGM, OLHI released its 2019 Annual Report on its web site. The report presents a comprehensive overview of all the achievements, statistics and case studies from the past year and is readily available at www.olhi.ca/news-publications/annual-report/ and www.oapcanada.ca/nouvelles-et-publications/comptes-rendus-annuels/.

About the OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance

The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) is Canada's only independent complaint resolution service for consumers of Canadian life and health insurance. Canadians trust us to review their insurance complaints about life, disability, employee health benefits, travel, and insurance investment products such as annuities and segregated funds. OLHI's free bilingual services are available to any consumer whose insurance company is an OLHI member – and, currently, 99% of Canadian life and health insurers are. OLHI also offers general information online about life and health insurance. To ensure impartiality, OLHI's operations are overseen by the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR). For more information, visit www.olhi.ca and www.oapcanada.ca.

SOURCE OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance

For further information: Media contact: Jerry Grymek, 416-440-2500, ext 301, jerry@lma.ca, Note: interviews are available upon request.

Related Links

www.olhi.ca

