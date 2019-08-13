OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance appoints a new Chief Executive Officer and Ombudsman

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ - The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Glenn O'Farrell as Chief Executive Officer and Ombudsman. He will assume his functions in the Toronto office on August 19, 2019.

"The Board believes that his extensive experience in management, collaborating with stakeholders and leading organizational change in this age of technology will be essential attributes in executing OLHI's mission" said Dr. Janice MacKinnon, Chair. "We are fortunate to have someone of Glenn O'Farrell's caliber and experience to lead OLHI. Glenn is a skilled communicator with deep leadership capabilities and has a proven track record of execution. His vast experience with the media will help further the development of the organization and promote its services by raising consumer awareness while continuing to strengthen OLHI's relationships with their members and various stakeholders."

A native of St-Malachie, Québec, Glenn studied economics, law, business and corporate governance at St. Francis Xavier University in Nova Scotia, Université Laval in Québec City, Johnson School of Management, Cornell University, Ithaca, N.Y. and at Rotman School of Management, University of Toronto. He is a member of the Québec Bar, Canadian Bar Association and Institute of Corporate Directors. He also has served on numerous company boards of directors as well as not-for-profit corporations.

Glenn said, "I am honored and excited to lead OLHI. Its is a privilege to be part of an organization governed by a fair and valuable purpose – providing Canadian consumers an independent, cost-free forum for the resolution of their complaints about life and health insurance products. I am looking forward to share my ideas and expertise in order to help promote our services and enhance the consumer's experience when dealing with OLHI."

Until recently, he held the position of CEO of Groupe Média TFO. Prior to this role, Glenn served as Vice-President, Réseau Pathonic TVA, Québec City; General Counsel, Chief Regulatory Officer, Senior Vice-President at CanWest Global, Toronto; President of Global Québec, Montreal, and President & CEO of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters, Ottawa.

About the OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance

The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) is Canada's only independent complaint resolution service for consumers of Canadian life and health insurance. Canadians trust us to review their insurance complaints about life, disability, employee health benefits, travel, and insurance investment products such as annuities and segregated funds. OLHI's free bilingual services are available to any consumer whose insurance company is an OLHI member – and, currently, 99% of Canadian life and health insurers are. OLHI also offers general information online about life and health insurance. To ensure impartiality, OLHI's operations are overseen by the Canadian Council of Insurance Regulators (CCIR). For more information, visit www.olhi.ca.

