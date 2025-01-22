Ombud calls for fair treatment of Canadian Language and Cultural Advisors who served in Afghanistan

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Department of National Defence (DND) and Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Ombud has released a report titled Standing together: Ensuring fair treatment for Canadian Language and Cultural Advisors who served in Afghanistan, a final call for the fair treatment of those who served alongside CAF members in Afghanistan.

This report identified the multiple issues facing Canadian Language and Cultural Advisors (LCAs), including working conditions not being described by DND, delays in policy implementation, frequency of deployments, access to health services and challenging ongoing support.

The Ombud recommended that, under the authority of the Minister, the DND immediately offer independent assessments to the LCAs who served in Afghanistan from 2006-2014 and who claim to have been adversely or permanently affected by their employment.

If implemented, these recommendations will ensure the LCAs, who were a crucial part of helping CAF members in Afghanistan, receive the care and compensation they rightfully deserve for their commendable service.

"Despite their invaluable contributions, many LCAs have struggled to access care and benefits in the decade or so after returning home to Canada."

Robyn Hynes, National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Interim Ombud

"We urge the federal government to fulfill its moral obligation to the LCAs, to act promptly in implementing our recommendations and to demonstrate its commitment to honouring the sacrifices of all who served alongside the Canadian Armed Forces."

Robyn Hynes, National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Interim Ombud

81 LCAs hired in Canada played a critical role in supporting CAF members deployed to Afghanistan from 2006-2014.

played a critical role in supporting CAF members deployed to from 2006-2014. As term employees, LCAs were not entitled to the same care and benefits as the members they worked alongside after their employment finished.

The Office of the National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Ombudsman works to ensure the DND, and the CAF treat members of the Defence community fairly.

We seek to protect our constituents' access to the programs, services, and resources that contribute to their well-being. We also investigate issues and recommend ways to make these programs better.

