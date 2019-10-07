OMA Urges Ontarians to Support Mental Illness Awareness Week

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Mental illness can strike any one of us at any time. No one is immune.

During Mental Illness Awareness Week, every Ontarian should take the time to understand mental illness and help reduce the stigma surrounding it.

As doctors, we see patients every day who are living with mental illness. And all of us – whether we know it or not – have friends and loved ones who are affected. There are still too many people experiencing mental illness who keep it to themselves and try to manage on their own. This needn't happen because help is available.

"On behalf of Ontario's doctors, I say to everyone, young and old, that if you are experiencing signs of mental illness or are concerned about a loved one, please reach out to your family doctor," said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, President of the OMA. "We are here to help with supports, advice and treatment options. No one of us needs to meet this challenge on our own."

For general information about mental health, please see https://cmha.ca/document-category/mental-health.

