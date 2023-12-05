OMA recognized as a top GTA employer for fourth year

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - The Ontario Medical Association has been named one of the Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers for the fourth year in a row, an annual honour that recognizes organizations with outstanding workplace practices.

This year's winners were announced in a magazine published by The Globe and Mail. The OMA highlighted the following initiatives in its application:

The OMA's core purpose of making a positive impact on health care by supporting doctors

The association's values of being respectful, responsive, innovative, bold and transparent

Prioritizing encouraging equity, diversity and inclusion across the workforce

Offering employees a wide range of learning and career growth opportunities

"What draws us all here is the opportunity to make a difference," said Sandy Zidaric, the OMA's executive vice president of people and culture. "We take great pride in supporting our physicians and the work they do across the health-care system."

Winners of the yearly competition are based on eight criteria: physical workspace; work atmosphere and social; health, financial and family benefits; vacation and time off; employee communications; performance management; training and skills development; and community involvement.

"All of us use and benefit from our health-care system," said Nikhil Agarwal, the OMA 's senior director for business and market development. "If we can make the lives of doctors better, they can make the lives of everyone else better."

The Greater Toronto Area's Top Employers competition is managed by Toronto-based publisher Mediacorp Canada Inc.

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

