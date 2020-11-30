OMA modernizes its governance structure, empowering members and improving decision-making

TORONTO, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Medical Association has approved the most significant governance changes in its 138-year history, a monumental step forward in strengthening this world-class medical organization.

These transformational changes will make the OMA's governance more skills-based, nimble and responsive, aligning it with best practices in industry and not-for-profit, member-driven organizations across Canada.

The OMA Governance Transformation changes were approved by the organization's governing Council at its meeting this weekend.

The new structure will empower OMA members through more direct connection to elected bodies and decision-making, with enhanced transparency into the OMA's structure and function. This will enable the OMA to represent members' priorities more effectively, including improved patient care and better support for doctors.

"Ontario's doctors deserve the most effective and modern organization." said OMA CEO Allan O'Dette. "These governance changes will enable the organization to be a more effective advocate for all its members."

The key changes in the governance structure include:

The Board of Directors will become smaller, more effective and skills-based consisting of 11 directors, including three non-physicians, reduced from 26 members

Replacing the current 250-member elected delegate Council will be a leaner General Assembly made up of:

an appointed Priority and Leadership Group



a General Assembly Steering Committee



appointed members of panels and working groups with clearly defined goals, objectives and work that help deliver on the overarching mandate

The General Assembly will provide more meaningful ways for members to get involved and effect change within the OMA:

skills-based working groups, made up of OMA members who are engaged to deliver on the General Assembly identified priorities



collaboration networks made up of OMA groups with common interests, specialities or locations

Members-at-large will now elect board directors,

Members will have a binding vote on choosing their presidents, rather than an advisory referendum. Members will also vote directly on Physician Services Agreements.

"These are historic changes," said Dr. Tim Nicholas, OMA Board Chair. "The new skills-based Board with non-physician directors is certainly going to broaden the efficacy of our governance system."

"This is the result of 1-1/2 years of hard work by our members, for our members, along with thousands of hours of staff support," said Dr. Samantha Hill, a cardiac surgeon and president of the OMA. "The 43,000 practicing and retired physicians and medical students representing 47 different specialities deserve the best medical association we can create. These monumental and exciting changes will improve our collective ability to represent doctors, bring forward health system concerns and advocate for elements needed to better care for Ontario's patients.

About the OMA

The Ontario Medical Association represents Ontario's 43,000-plus physicians, medical students and retired physicians, advocating for and supporting doctors while strengthening the leadership role of doctors in caring for patients. Our vision is to be the trusted voice in transforming Ontario's health-care system.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association

For further information: Aleks Dhefto, OMA Media Relations, [email protected] or 647-962-1387

Related Links

http://www.oma.org

