RICHMOND HILL, ON, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ -- Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) announced today that it will demonstrate for the first time the VISERA ELITE™ III endoscopic visualization platform alongside the EVIS X1™ endoscopy system at the Canadian Surgery Forum annual meeting Sept. 20-23 in Vancouver.

Full market availability in Canada of VISERA ELITE III, the next generation of surgical imaging, and EVIS X1, Olympus' most advanced endoscopy system, is expected later this year. Visit the OCI booths no. 28 and 29 during the Canadian Surgery Forum for a demonstration.

"We are excited to help elevate the standard of patient care across several specialties with the availability of an innovative surgical imaging platform and an advanced endoscopy system featuring new imaging technologies," said Bill Collins, President and CEO of OCI. "Olympus strives to improve patient outcomes by offering the most advanced solutions for minimally invasive procedures and offer facilities true flexibility through a platform that grows with their needs."

VISERA ELITE III, which received Health Canada licensing, is designed to support multiple specialties, including general surgery, urology, gynecology and ENT, by offering advanced imaging modalities such as 4K imaging, Narrow Band Imaging™ and the new Yellow Enhancement (YE) mode, which helps identify anatomical structures like nerves, arteries, ureter and pleura that are surrounded by fatty tissue. Other features include:

3D Vision: Provides high depth of field and natural spatial perception.

Fluorescence-guided surgery with Full Color IR: Three IR modes that can offer clear structural visualization during complicated cases.

Continuous Auto Focus (CAF): CAF maintains constant focus, eliminating the need for focus adjustments.

VISERA ELITE III represents innovation that grows with the customer by offering backward compatibility with previous VISERA ELITE™ platform rigid and flexible scopes, camera heads and ENDOEYE™ videoscopes. Scalable software upgrades eliminate the need to switch to another platform to access future technologies and allow for functionality upgrades like 3D and IR to suit multiple needs. The platform offers increased efficiencies by supporting a wide surgery portfolio, including the POWERSEAL™ Sealer/Divider and the THUNDERBEAT™ AND SONICBEAT™ portfolios.

The EVIS X1 endoscopy system has received Health Canada licensing along with two compatible gastrointestinal endoscopes: the GIF-1100 gastrointestinal videoscope indicated for use within the upper digestive tract and the CF-HQ1100DL/I colonovideoscope indicated for use within the lower digestive tract. The lightweight ErgoGrip control section of these endoscopes is ergonomically designed to provide a comfortable and stable grip and ease in reaching angulation control knobs and scope switches.1

Features of the EVIS X1 endoscopy system2 include:

Texture and Color Enhancement Imaging: TXI™ technology is designed to increase the visibility of lesions and polyps by enhancing image color and texture.

Red Dichromatic Imaging: RDI™ technology is designed to enhance the visibility of deep blood vessels and bleeding points.

Brightness Adjustment Imaging with Maintenance of Contrast: BAI-MAC™ technology is designed to correct the brightness levels in dark areas of the endoscopic image, while maintaining the brightness of lighter areas, to increase the total distance view.

Narrow Band Imaging™: NBI™ technology continues to be featured in the EVIS X1 endoscopy system. NBI technology enhances visual observation of mucosal and vascular patterns by utilizing specific blue and green wavelengths absorbed by hemoglobin.3

TXI, RDI, BAI-MAC and NBI technologies are not intended to replace histopathological sampling as a means of diagnosis. These are adjunctive tools for endoscopic examination that can be used to supplement Olympus white light imaging.

For more information, please visit the VISERA ELITE™ III and EVIS X1™ product pages. Visit the OCI website for a complete portfolio of available Olympus products.

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) – a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas – manages the company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit olympuscanada.com.

