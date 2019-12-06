Olympus Canada Recognized as a Greater Toronto Top Employer

"Our business is looking after society's health, safety and ultimately life's fulfillment," said Anthony Anderson, Executive Director of Finance and Information Technology Service for Olympus Canada. "To be successful, our business needs people who are engaged and happy and have trust in the organization. That's what creates success."

Samit Patel, Supervisor of Refurbishment in the Medical System Group at Olympus Canada, shares a personal story illustrating his feelings of connection with Olympus. His father has long struggled with a ureteral disease, and Patel now works to refurbish some of the medical devices that are being used to treat his father's illness. Patel says, "I'm playing a role in saving people's lives by improving the medical equipment doctors use on a daily basis. It's extraordinary."

The Greater Toronto's Top Employers competition recognizes employers with exceptional human resources programs and forward-thinking workplace policies. Editors at Mediacorp grade employers on eight criteria: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time-Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs.

Employee engagement at Olympus is centered on the company's core values of Unity, Integrity, Empathy, Agility, and Long-term View. With these values forming the basis of company culture, employees are brought together more regularly in formal and informal meetings to discuss opportunities for corporate development and professional growth. Anthony Anderson describes a new employee communications team made up of volunteers that creates an opportunity for employees to provide feedback on their experience working with Olympus. "We need to hear what employees are saying in order to continue making improvements and growing together," he adds.

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is a global technology leader, crafting innovative optical and digital solutions in medical technologies; life sciences; industrial solutions; and cameras and audio products. Throughout our nearly 100-year history, Olympus has focused on being true to society and making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling.

Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) manages the Company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, and recognized as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers in 2017, 2018 and 2019, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. Visit olympuscanada.com and truetolife.com.

