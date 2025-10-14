Olympus Canada Inc. Announces Launch of Advanced Imaging Endoscopes as Part of the EVIS X1™ Endoscopy System

EDOF™ Technology Provides a Continuously Sharp Image with Minimal Focal Adjustment

RICHMOND HILL, ON, Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI), a leader in medical technology for gastrointestinal endoscopy, announced today the launch of the EZ1500 series endoscopes featuring Extended Depth of Field (EDOF™) technology.

The EDOF™ endoscopes, Olympus' most advanced imaging and latest innovation as part of the EVIS X1™ endoscopy system, will be highlighted during the 36th annual Therapeutic Endoscopy Course in Toronto Oct. 15-17.

EDOF technology creates an image in total focus by using two prisms to split light entering the endoscope lens into two separate beams with near- and far-focused images. Those beams are then projected simultaneously onto an image sensor, combining them into one image with a wide depth of field.1

Compared to the previous generation of Olympus® scopes, this technology provides improved visibility and less blurring. The EZ1500 series EDOF scopes allow for closer distance in normal mode compared to the CF-HQ190L/I – 3mm vs. 5mm – without blurring, limiting the need to switch from normal to near mode. By allowing physicians to obtain sharp images, EDOF technology allows an entire lesion to be kept in focus and may aid in detection as endoscopists inspect the mucosal lining of the GI tract.

The Therapeutic Endoscopy Course, hosted by St. Michael's Hospital, is one of Canada's most respected educational programs in GI endoscopy. This course brings together leading experts from around the world and features:

Live endoscopic procedures broadcast in real time from St. Michael's to an audience of more than 200 healthcare professionals in Toronto

A global livestream through Endoscopy on Air, reaching more than 25,000 registered international viewers.

Expert-led lectures and interactive opportunities

"The launch of Olympus' most advanced endoscopes highlights our leadership in gastrointestinal endoscopy and underscores our commitment to advancing clinical practice and supporting Canadian healthcare providers with technologies that enable earlier detection, diagnosis and treatment," said Richard Reynolds, President of the Medical Systems Group, Olympus Corporation of the Americas. "We are excited to introduce this latest innovation during the annual Therapeutic Endoscopy Course as Olympus reinforces its commitment to helping physicians provide their patients with the best care possible."

The EZ1500 series endoscopes along with other EVIS X1 compatible scopes feature a lightweight ErgoGrip™ control section that is 10% lighter than the 190 series scope control section and features a rounded handle and easy-to-reach angulation control knobs and switches to accommodate users with small hands and support scope maneuverability.2

The EVIS X1™ endoscopy system revolutionizes the way gastrointestinal disorders are detected, characterized and treated with innovative, easy-to-use diagnostic and therapeutic technologies and improved scope handling. The EVIS X1 endoscopy system provides a high level of patient care for every endoscopist, in every procedure, every day.

In addition to the newest EDOF technology, features of the EVIS X1 endoscopy system include:

TXI™ technology, which is designed to increase the visibility of lesions and polyps by enhancing image color and texture. 3

RDI™ technology, which is designed to enhance the visibility of deep blood vessels and bleeding points. 3

NBI™ technology, which enhances visual observation of mucosal and vascular patterns by utilizing specific blue and green wavelengths absorbed by hemoglobin. 3

Brightness Adjustment Imaging with Maintenance of Contrast (BAI-MAC™) technology, which is designed to correct the brightness levels in dark areas of the endoscopic image, while maintaining the brightness of lighter areas, to increase the total distance view.4

TXI, RDI, BAI-MAC and NBI technologies are not intended to replace histopathological sampling as a means of diagnosis. These are adjunctive tools for endoscopic examination that can be used to supplement Olympus® white light imaging.

About Olympus Canada

Olympus is passionate about creating customer-driven solutions. For more than 100 years, Olympus has focused on making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling by helping to detect, prevent, and treat disease. Olympus Canada Inc. (OCI) – a subsidiary of Olympus Corporation of the Americas – manages the company's operations and workforce throughout Canada in roles such as sales, marketing, service, and support functions. Based in Richmond Hill, ON, OCI is committed to developing our employees and supporting our local communities. For more information, visit olympuscanada.com .

