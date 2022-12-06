Olympic Gold Medalist Max Parrot Will Not Be Competing During 2023 Season

Snowboarder taking the season off from competition to focus on becoming a new father

MONTREAL, Dec. 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the upcoming season underway, Max Parrot has made a personal choice to step away from competitions this season. After returning home from the 2022 Beijing Olympics where Parrot won Gold Slopestyle and Bronze Big Air medals, Parrot celebrated the birth of his first child with his fiancée, Kayla.

It has been an extremely busy few years for the Olympic champion both personally and professionally. After being diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma, Parrot took time off to battle cancer before returning to competition where he won multiple X Games medals, then capped it all off with a historic Olympic performance in Beijing.

"These past couple years have been incredibly demanding on Max. He's been through so many highs and lows," says Thomas Houlton, Parrot's longtime agent at Dulcedo Management. "He deserves this time to reset. We're so proud of everything he has accomplished and it's amazing to see him instill that same drive and passion into being a dad."

Parrot will now take the season off from competitions in order to spend more time at home with his young family but will continue to train full time and work on new creatively driven projects such as making dynamic video content around snowboarding.

"With the arrival of my son, the desire to be present for my family is stronger than going to perform in competitions," says Parrot. "After ten years of sacrifice and continuous efforts to win, I'm allowing myself to take a break to recharge my batteries during this first year of the Olympic cycle. I still won't stop training, I also plan to take more time to create quality content, so this year will be just as exciting for me!"

