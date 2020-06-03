Olsztyn's Chinese sister city Weifang shares anti-epidemic tips as bilateral ties get closer amid COVID-19

WEIFANG, China, June 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- According to the Foreign Affairs Office of Weifang Municipal Government, a video conference was held on May 26 among participants from Warsaw, Olsztyn and two Chinese cities Jinan and Weifang in east China's Shandong Province. Olsztyn and Weifang, as sister cities, exchanged tips on the prevention and control of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Liu Guangyuan, Chinese Ambassador to Poland, Piotr Grzymowicz, Olsztyn mayor, and Tian Qingying, Weifang mayor attended the meeting.

That was the first experience-sharing meeting between the two sister cities on how to effectively prevent and control the COVID-19. A total of 11 questions were proposed by Olsztyn's medical team, which were answered by their Weifang counterparts based on practical experiences.

On behalf of local government, Tian invited Piotr Grzymowicz to visit Weifang with a delegation at an appropriate time. Closer exchanges and ties are expected as the two sides continue to expand trade and friendship after the epidemic ends.

Piotr Grzymowicz appreciated Weifang's sharing of anti-virus experience, and expected growing bilateral economic, cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Weifang and Olsztyn became sister cities in 2016. Since then, the two sides have maintained close ties and carried out extensive exchanges and cooperation in economy, culture and tourism.

After the global outbreak of COVID-19, Weifang provided 1,000 N95 medical protective masks, 10,000 disposable common medical masks and 200 sets of medical protective clothing to Olsztyn as humanitarian assistance.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=364662

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=364668

SOURCE The Foreign Affairs Office of Weifang Municipal Government

For further information: Ms. Zhang, Tel: +86-10-63074558