Olli Brands Inc., Canada's Leading Independent Cannabis Goods Manufacturer Partners with Canada's Premier Sales Agency humble+ Cannabis Solutions

Supporting OBi's National Sales Efforts

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ontario-based cannabis producer Olli Brands Inc. ("Olli Brands", "Olli," "OBi") is excited to announce that it has entered into a National Sales partnership with Humble & Fume Inc. through its wholly owned subsidiary humble+ Cannabis Solutions Inc. (humble+). Effective immediately, humble+ will be the sole National sales representation for OBi's flagship product brand, Olli and its curated suite of cannabis edibles products.

"At OBi, we chose to work with partners based on a history of excellence and execution, both of which humble+ has proven success in time and time again," said Sarah Gillin, Co-Founder & CEO, Olli Brands Inc. "A partnership with humble+ allows our Olli brand to have strong sales representation across Canada. We have a multitude of exciting and delicious products we know Canadians are going to love and look forward, with the support of humble+, to bringing our premium products to consumers across this wonderful country."

A sophisticated commercial manufacturing space in Etobicoke, Ontario houses OBi's ongoing product innovation initiatives, and the production of the company's premium quality, cannabis 2.0 derivative products. The OBi facility has capabilities to produce soft chews (currently in market) as well as baked goods, chocolate, other confectionary and cannabis-infused teas.

"Olli Brands Inc.'s focus on stand out recipes, quality ingredients and unbeatable flavour positions them to be a leading brand in the edibles category", said Rob Morrell, General Manager, humble+ Cannabis Solutions Inc. "Their strategic fit with our existing portfolio, strong product innovation roadmap and ability to deliver high-quality products at scale set Olli apart. We are excited to have been chosen as their strategic sales partner and look forward to building their retail footprint across Canada."

OBi's best-in-class team of experts in the fields of product innovation, research & development and regulatory & operations distinguishes the company from others in the Canadian cannabis space and supports their goal to be a leader in expertly crafted cannabis-infused products in the Canadian market.

About Olli Brands Inc:

Olli Brands Inc. (OBi) is the trusted leader in expertly crafted high-quality cannabis-infused products, brands and experiences. Based out of Etobicoke, ON, OBi is a fully independent and licensed National manufacturer of infused cannabis 2.0 products. OBi's team works with best-in-class suppliers to offer premium-grade cannabis-infused goods to the Canadian legal market. The company's brands include its flagship, Olli (focused on premium recreational consumables), as well as the wellness focused Ollive. In addition to its portfolio brands, OBi works with like-minded private label partners to turn good ideas into exceptional possibilities. OBi's products are sold across Canada at various authorized provincial retailers.

About Humble+ Cannabis Solutions Inc.

Humble+ Cannabis Solutions. ("humble+"), a Humble & Fume Inc company is Canada's premier cannabis sales agency with over 20 years of experience pioneering the industry and bridging the gap between recreational cannabis companies and retail execution. hCS represents a select portfolio of leading premium cannabis brands including Olli, The Supreme Cannabis Company, 48North, FUME Labs and is the only sales agency to combine cannabis with a leading position in the accessories category through it's partner humble+fume. The powerful combination of a strong portfolio, full national sales coverage, and a focus on delivering results makes humble+ Cannabis Solutions a powerful commercial advantage for our growth-focused partners.

SOURCE Olli Brands Inc.

For further information: Sophia Sayah, Olli Brands Inc., [email protected]