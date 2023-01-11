TORONTO, Jan. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Oliver Solutions has been awarded a Viddy Platinum Award in Team Achievement for their work with the Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) to create an introductory video for aspiring travel professionals.

The Team Achievement Award was presented as part of the Viddy Awards 27th Annual Video Awards Competition, a respected global video industry awards program created to celebrate excellence in video creation, production and delivery.

Oliver Solutions Wins Viddy Platinum Award for Industry Entry Video Created with TICO (CNW Group/Oliver Solutions)

An ed-tech company and recognized leader in regulated e-learning, Oliver Solutions has been working with TICO to deliver their travel industry Education Standards certification program. Together, Oliver Solutions and members of TICO's executive, communications and education departments created this video to inform the public of employment opportunities in the travel industry as it rebounds in the wake of the pandemic.

"As Regulator of Ontario's travel marketplace, it was consistent with TICO's consumer protection mandate that we demonstrate an innovative approach to supporting this sector," said Richard Smart, CEO, TICO, "Our partnership with Oliver's, combined with an innovative spirit, led to a series of creative and inspiring videos aimed at future travel professionals. Thank-you to Oliver's for their leadership and collaboration in helping TICO achieve its goal of supporting a vibrant travel sector and recovery."

"We're pleased to be recognized for achieving excellence. We're even more grateful to have received this honor in the Team Achievement category with a team that was composed equally of Oliver and TICO employees." said CEO, Oliver Solutions, "TICO has been more of a partner than a client on this project. TICO provided the vision and guidance while Oliver funded the initiative and took care of production."

This is the second time in 2022 that Oliver Solutions was recognized for their creative contributions to the travel industry. They were also awarded the Hermes Creative Platinum Award in the Team Achievement Category for their design and publishing work on a French language course for the Travel Health Insurance Association (THIA).

The industry entry video created with TICO is another award-winning success not just for its support of the travel industry, but also for demonstrating exemplary teamwork and collaboration between two organizations with a shared purpose.

About Oliver Solutions

Oliver Solutions delivers innovative education technology solutions within industries that require regulated learning. Oliver has created innovative solutions related to remote online course enrollment and delivery, remote exam proctoring, learner identity verification and continuing education credit tracking.

About TICO

The Travel Industry Council of Ontario (TICO) is a non-profit corporation responsible for administration and enforcement of the Ontario Travel Industry Act, 2002 and Ontario Regulation 26/05 on behalf of the Ontario government. The legislation governs all of the approximately 2,100 travel retailers and travel wholesalers registered in Ontario. In addition, TICO administers an industry-financed Travel Compensation Fund. TICO's mission is to regulate consumer protection by promoting awareness, education and compliance as part of the efficient and effective regulation of Ontario's travel industry.

SOURCE Oliver Solutions

For further information: Oliver Solutions, Zain Ali, [email protected], 1-800-238-0377, ext: 819.; TICO, Kristina Wilson, [email protected], 1-888-451-8426