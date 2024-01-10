Oliver Solutions to Strengthen Industry Presence with Strategic Acquisition of Spiffy

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Oliver Solutions, a Canadian provider of online training and education services for financial services, travel, and automotive industries, announces its acquisition of Spiffy, a leading Canadian provider of modern digital workforce training solutions. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for Oliver in its mission to deliver the highest quality of training services to its customer base and bolster its position as an industry leader.

For over 40 years, Oliver Solutions has been a national leader in training and education, specifically in Canada's financial services sector. They are known for Canada's largest life insurance license certification program and for achieving international education best practice accreditation.

Spiffy delivers world-class results through a heavily gamified environment where learners can be rewarded and recognized Post this

Spiffy specializes in mobile-based microlearning and has been referred to as a "breath of fresh air" in the training industry thanks to their simplified, modern approach to e-learning. In verticals that are typically plagued by low engagement, Spiffy delivers world-class results through a heavily gamified environment where learners can be rewarded and recognized for their progress.

High levels of voluntary engagement have enabled industry suppliers to deliver brand and product knowledge through Spiffy, supporting their retail partners by ensuring front line teams have access to the need-to-know information that influences sales at the point of purchase.

"Spiffy's innovative approach has consistently demonstrated a commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation, while effectively boosting employee engagement in education," said Robert Gardias, CEO and President of Oliver Solutions. "We're eager to blend Spiffy's insights into Oliver's programs, enhancing our clients' learning experiences and providing top tier value. Oliver remains committed to pursuing strategic acquisitions as part of its ongoing effort to broaden its online education portfolio."

Chris Snoyer, CEO of Spiffy, also commented on the acquisition, saying, "Oliver Solutions recognizes the value in Spiffy's ability to create low-lift, high-impact training environments where microlearning modules can be created in minutes and consumed as conveniently. We're excited to explore the possibilities when we merge our technology with Oliver's decades of industry experience!"

The acquisition of Spiffy by Oliver positions the combined organizations as the leading solution for organizations desiring to engage and educate their workforce, and gain compliance in regulated learning environments.

About Spiffy

Spiffy is a provider of a modern microlearning platform for deskless workers and has become the industry standard for retail and restaurant teams. With its efficient module creation process, live reporting features, and a user-friendly Instagram-style training platform, Spiffy has emerged as the preferred choice for both administrators and learners.

About Oliver Solutions

Oliver Solutions, also known as Oliver Publishing Inc., is an online training provider based in Toronto. They have expertise in offering initial license training, exams, and continuing education services. Their national presence extends to both English and French languages, serving the financial services sector and overseeing educational programs and examinations for regulatory bodies in the provincial travel and automotive industries.

SOURCE Oliver Solutions

For further information: Callum James, Oliver Solutions, [email protected], Phone: (289) 259-3000