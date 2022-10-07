Oliver Solutions onboard with Canada SailGP Team

TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - The newest partner to join Canada SailGP Team is Oliver Solutions. The Toronto based ed-tech company is a leader across multiple industries in its field of online learning and training for professional development and certification.

Oliver Solutions will be working with the Canada SailGP Team to develop and deliver a series of online learning and training tools, with a specific focus on the continuing development of the team's professional athletes as well as the next generation of foiling sailors in Canada.

"For over thirty years at Oliver our education programs have helped Canadians on their journeys to join new professions, improve in their current professions, and win in their lives. We're pleased to now apply this expertise to help improve existing SailGP professionals and train the next generation of sailors. Working together with the team, I'm confident that we can help to accelerate training as part of the We CAN Foil programme. It's an exciting time for Oliver and we are looking forward to the evolution of this partnership. Also on our radar is developing a free introductory online program designed to introduce Canadian youth to the exciting sport of foiling and get them moving. This is an important initiative for our youth and the sport." said Robert Gardias, CEO, Oliver Solutions.

"Robert has been a solid supporter of the team from the very beginning and with us every step of the way. Through this partnership with Oliver Solutions, I'm optimistic that the team will be able to engage even more of the next generation and that their expertise and technology will fast track foiling in Canada - it's the future!" said Jean-Sébastien Chénier Proteau, CEO, Canada SailGP Team.

The next event for the Canada SailGP Team is the Dubai Sail Grand Prix - Presented by P&O Marinas on 12-13 November. This will be a very exciting event that will have world wide attention. We are all proud that the Oliver logo will feature on the wing of the team's F50 for this event and all of the remaining Season 3 events.

Oliver Solutions has leveraged its insights and innovations from financial services to become an ed-tech company that serves multiple sectors, including the real estate, travel and automotive industries. What began as a focus on teaching has matured to include innovativeness in educational technologies and program management. [email protected] +1 (416) 922-9604 www.oliversolutions.com

Canada SailGP Team is one of the few independent teams in the ultra-competitive, international league of SailGP, having joined at the start of Season 3 in May 2022. The team has an entrepreneurial spirit and a vision to be the first fully digital sports team. Canada SailGP Team is passionate about creating opportunities in the sport for the next generation and protecting our racetrack, the ocean. [email protected] https://sailgp.com/teams/canada/

