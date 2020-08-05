Olive Fertility Centre Joins With The Fertility Partners Inc

The Fertility Partners works with world class fertility clinics, providing access to shared medical, strategic and operational best practices, promoting research and development activities and offering extensive back-office support. Its goal is to foster global best clinical outcomes, an international reputation for excellence, and exceptional patient and employee experiences. The TFP partner model empowers physicians and their teams to focus on doing what they do best- provide the highest quality fertility medicine and services.

Says TFP's Founder, CEO & Executive Chairman Dr. Andrew Meikle, "we are very excited to partner with Olive Fertility Centre, voted Best Fertility Clinic in Vancouver for each of the past four years. It is recognized across Canada for its quality of patient care and delivers some of the highest pregnancy rates in the country. Olive also won the prestigious Globe & Mail 2020 Employee Recommended Workplace Award, and this commitment to helping its people thrive will enrich and provide a model for us all." TFP Chief Medical Officer Dr. Al Yuzpe says, "bringing The Olive Fertility Centre into our platform will allow our member clinics to deliver enhanced patient care via shared clinical and scientific innovations that will further improve our patients' experience and treatment outcomes."

The Fertility Partners prides itself on fostering a culture that is patient focused, collaborative, inclusive and transparent. Olive Fertility Centre will retain a high level of independence and complete clinical autonomy, while benefitting from the range of support services its new parent company can offer.

Dr. Jason Hitkari, Medical Director of Olive Fertility Centre states, "we are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with The Fertility Partners. The idea of working collaboratively with other fertility clinics within the partnership to optimize clinical outcomes, pursue evidence-based research, and move innovation forward is very exciting to all of us here at Olive Fertility Centre. Our vision of providing exceptional patient-centred care along with exceptionally good patient outcomes aligns perfectly with what The Fertility Partners is trying to achieve for patients across the country."

About The Fertility Partners: The Fertility Partners is a new venture creating a network of respected fertility clinics across North America. The company aims to be a world class business partner of choice for leading IVF and prenatal practitioners with the goal of achieving global best clinical outcomes, operational excellence and exceptional patient experiences. TFP provides partner clinics with back office support and a collaborative, synergistic medical-scientific, professional and business environment. For more information, please visit www.thefertilitypartners.com.

About Olive Fertility Centre: With offices in Vancouver, Richmond and Surrey BC, Olive Fertility Centre offers a state-of-the-art laboratory facility, personalized care, and advanced fertility treatments such as IVF, Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT-A) and egg freezing. Olive is committed to providing fertility treatments that are patient centred, safe, effective, efficient, timely, and equitable. The Centre aspires to provide the highest quality services to patients, continually improve standards of care, and be recognized as the best fertility clinic in Canada. For more information, please visit www.olivefertility.com.

