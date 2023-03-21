MONTREAL, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Oliva Capital is pleased to announce the creation of Oliva Tech, a new subsidiary whose mission is to propel technology services companies towards local and international growth. Following this news, Oliva Tech also announces the acquisition of nventive which joins Logient in this new ecosystem. Oliva Tech's new common shareholder group is led by Oliva Capital and also includes François Tanguay, founder of nventive, as well as four (4) minority shareholders actively involved in the companies and coming from previous transactions.

Samuel Fontaine, Sabeur Ettih, Mathieu L'Espérance, Julien Trussart, François Tanguay, Arnaud Montpetit, Khan Chau, Claude Lamoureux, Vincent Godcharles, Marie-Ève Marcoux (CNW Group/Oliva Capital)

Logient and nventive, two leading Quebec-based companies with excellent reputations, join forces under Oliva Tech while continuing to operate independently under the general management of Marie-Ève Marcoux for Logient, and Claude Lamoureux for nventive. With this union, the group now totals more than 500 experts within its ecosystem. Vincent Godcharles, who will now lead Oliva Tech, will assume the presidency of both companies, thus amplifying collaboration opportunities. "We are extremely proud to be able to support Logient's and nventive's long-term growth vision through Oliva Tech. Our contribution to the progress, leadership, and development of these important players is excellent news for the entire industry and for the Quebec economy," says the entrepreneur.

This is a new step in the history of nventive, which has been bringing together nearly 150 experts in mobile applications development and custom web platforms for over 15 years. "The strategic partnership between nventive and Oliva Tech was a natural one. Their complementarity, notably by the values they hold in common, will allow both companies to reach ambitious goals while keeping their own DNA," emphasizes François Tanguay.

"For Logient, firmly established in Quebec, the collaboration with nventive is an asset to accelerate our international growth, as the majority of nventive's revenues are generated in markets outside Quebec," specifies Marie-Ève Marcoux, Logient's General Manager.

Claude Lamoureux, nventive's General Manager, adds: "I am very excited about the opportunity to combine nventive's capabilities with those of Logient in a common ecosystem, creating greater opportunities for collaboration and development."

All clients will benefit from the compagnies' enhanced agility and expertise, as well as from Oliva Tech's strategic and financial support.

About nventive

Thoughtful Development, Thoughtful Solutions. Leaders in the development of mobile & web apps and softwares, we design and build digital solutions to significantly improve companies and users' lives. From strategy to delivery, our approach effectively combines creativity, technology, and strategic thinking. With offices in Montréal and Québec City, our firm brings together experts who always seek excellence. For 15 years, our talented community of experts have completed over 1,000 mobile and web applications worldwide, in many diverse industries.

www.nventive.com

About Logient

We develop technology and business solutions that empower the most ambitious organizations. With our last eight acquisitions, we stand out for the strength of our business relationships and our offerings in software engineering, organizational strategy, business intelligence, data science, experience design, process improvement, and the implementation of technology tools and platforms. As a collective of strategists, designers and technology engineers, we combine the expertise of our 350 experts on three continents to tackle the most complex business challenges. We exist to create tech efficiency.

www.logient.com

About Oliva Capital

Oliva Capital is a private equity firm with an ecosystem of diversified companies. Through its financial expertise, as well as its strategic and operational support, Oliva Capital propels promising companies towards sustainable growth. Focused on a collaborative and proactive approach, Oliva Capital seeks to invest in generating a positive impact in the communities where it operates.

www.oliva.tech

For further information: or to request interviews, please contact Cynthia Kabis, Director of Corporate Development