OLHI Helps When Consumers Have Insurance Disputes

OLHI CEO, GLENN O'FARRELL TALKS LIFE, HEALTH, DISABILITY AND TRAVEL INSURANCE TRENDS

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - In the midst of a pandemic, only one national, impartial and independent service offers Canadians across the country free help with life and health insurance complaints. The OmbudService for Life & Health Insurance (OLHI) is here to help.

Reports from across the insurance industry indicate there has been an increased demand for life insurance since the pandemic hit. With the near decimation of the travel industry, OLHI has seen double the typical number of travel insurance complaints across Canada. Disability claims remain consistently high at OLHI as the pressures of modern life can lead to disability claims due to mental health issues.

Glenn O'Farrell, former President of the Canadian Association of Broadcasters and former Senior Vice President of CanWest Global, will provide an overview of the vital public service OLHI provides to Canadians. O'Farrell will share case studies from consumers across Canada that will demonstrate how OLHI's relationship with member insurance companies leads to the fair, equitable resolution of insurance complaints for Canadians.

Our unique role helps build confidence in the life and health insurance sector for Canadian consumers.

O'Farrell is scheduling phone interviews with talk radio stations across Canada in October and November.

ABOUT OLHI:

OLHI is Canada's insurance complaint resolution service. The OLHI complaint resolution process provides an impartial review of your dispute, determines the merit of your complaint, and works with your insurance company to reach a fair and equitable resolution.

