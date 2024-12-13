Old West Investment Management, LLC Announces Purchase of WildBrain (WILD) shares and Filing of Early Warning Report

TORONTO, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Old West Investment Management, LLC announced today that on December 12, 2024, it purchased 20,230 shares of WildBrain Ltd. Post this acquisition, Old West Investment Management, LLC is the beneficial owner of 21,178,668 shares of WildBrain, Ltd (the "Issuer"), representing approximately 10.01% of the Shares outstanding.

For further information please contact: Joseph Boskovich Jr., Partner, Old West Investment Management, LLC, 601 S. Figueroa Street, suite 1975, Los Angeles, CA. 90017, Tel: 213.943.1740, [email protected]