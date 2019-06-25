Old Navy Celebrates 25 Years of Belonging with Plans for a Purple 4th of July

Old Navy was founded in 1994 with a manifesto that begins, "Imagine that the world runs right," and that rings even more true today. Since its inception, Old Navy has stood for the democracy of style, making fashion accessible to all, and creating a brand where everyone is family. In its founding year, Old Navy introduced its now iconic Flag Tees, which have become a part of American tradition for millions of families to proudly wear together -- regardless of age, income, background, affiliation or preference.

"One thing is certain, we will never stop believing that Old Navy can be a place where customers and communities feel a sense of belonging -- and do our best to make that so," said Old Navy President & CEO Sonia Syngal. "Our doors are open for everyone, and also open for ideas, open for love, open for differences, open for dialogue, and open for change."

Purple 4th of July

To kick off the Purple 4th in style, Old Navy is introducing a special edition Purple Flag Tee. In a nod to the brand's 1994 birthdate, 1,994 of the collectible Purple Flag Tees will be available for purchase at OldNavy.com. Additionally, the brand will open a digital pop-up shop at OldNavy.com/Purple with all the purple items Americans need to celebrate belonging this year.

Old Navy will also turn its logo Purple through July 4th. The Purple logo will be visible on the brand's online and social channels as well as at the brand's flagship store in New York City's Times Square. The Times Square store's location at the crossroads of the world is as perfect symbol of the nation's melting pot that the Purple 4th represents.

Open to All

To further demonstrate its commitment to inclusion, Old Navy is honouring Open to All with a $25,000 donation (http://www.opentoall.com/). Open to All protects customers from discrimination by asking businesses to sign a pledge that when they open their doors, they are Open to All. Old Navy was one of the founding partners to sign the pledge and proudly display the Open to All decal at all stores. The brand will also be the first retailer to extend the Open to All pledge beyond the U.S. to its stores in Mexico and Canada.

Starting today, Open to All will turn its website and logo purple in solidarity with Old Navy for the Purple 4th announcement, and Old Navy store associates will wear purple Open to All badges.

25 Days of Belonging

On Old Navy's social channels, the brand will host a conversation about belonging. The 25 Days of Belonging series will look back at moments of inclusion and unity from the brand's 25-year history, from "Love is Love" (for Pride) to "Size YES!" (great style in sizes for every body) to International Women's Day (honouring the brand's almost 80% female employee base). Old Navy invites customers to join in the conversation and share what belonging looks like in their lives with the hashtag #belonginglookslike.

