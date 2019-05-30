Old API Wind-down Ltd. Announces Completion of Winding Down of its Operations and Termination of CCAA Proceedings

MISSISSAUGA, ON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Old API Wind-down Ltd. (f/k/a Aralez Pharmaceuticals Inc.) (the "Company") announced today that it has filed a current report on Form 8-K regarding the completion of the winding down of its operations in connection with the termination of its previously disclosed proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act.

A copy of the current report on Form 8-K filed in connection with the completion of the winding down of the Company's operations is incorporated by reference herein and has been filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Additional Information

Information about the Company and the court-supervised proceedings are available at a website administered by the Company's claims agent, Primeclerk, at https://cases.primeclerk.com/Aralez. Information is also available at a website maintained by Richter Advisory Group Inc., the Company's court-appointed monitor in Canada, in accordance with the Canadian court proceedings, Richter Advisory Group Inc., at http://insolvency.richter.ca/A/Aralez-Pharmaceuticals. For additional information, vendors and customers may call 1-877-676-4390 or e-mail at aralez@richter.ca.

